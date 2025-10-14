Reno Omokri Blames Obama Administration for Spreading Terrorism Across Nigeria and the Sahel

By Naija247news Staff Reporter

Former presidential aide and political commentator, Reno Omokri, has accused the United States, particularly the Barack Obama administration, of bearing moral responsibility for the rise of terrorism in Nigeria and across the Sahel region.

Omokri, who served as an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, made the comments on Arise Television’s “Prime Time” programme on Monday night, October 14, 2025, where he argued that the instability plaguing Nigeria’s northern region was a direct consequence of the U.S.-led intervention in Libya in 2011.

“Obama Brought Terrorism to Nigeria”

Omokri stated that the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government unleashed a wave of armed mercenaries who later migrated southward into the Sahel, destabilizing West African nations.

“There’s a moral responsibility on the United States because this problem of terrorism was brought to the doorstep of Nigeria by Barack Obama’s administration,” Omokri said.

“If Obama’s administration had not intervened in Libya, Gaddafi wouldn’t have been killed. And if Gaddafi hadn’t been killed and all these foreign mercenaries had not left Libya to come here, there wouldn’t be this terrorism in Nigeria,” he added.

He further asserted that the U.S. military intervention, though presented as a humanitarian mission, triggered the collapse of Libya’s security structure — a vacuum that allowed well-armed fighters and extremist elements to spill across borders into Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Nigeria.

Regional Fallout of the Libyan Crisis

Analysts have long linked the proliferation of arms in West Africa to Libya’s post-Gaddafi chaos. The fall of the Libyan regime, Omokri argued, created a domino effect that weakened the entire Sahelian corridor, from the Maghreb to Northern Nigeria.

“If the United States had not done what they did in Libya, we would not be facing a torrent of terrorism — not just us but the Sahel region as well,” Omokri said.

“Nigeria is paying a price for what it didn’t cause,” he emphasized, describing the ongoing insurgency as an imported crisis that Western powers have failed to take responsibility for.

Omokri Praises Trump, Faults Obama’s Legacy

Contrasting the Obama and Trump administrations, Omokri commended former U.S. President Donald Trump for lifting arms restrictions on Nigeria and providing critical military support in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“Thankfully, Trump lifted objections and began selling weapons to us, but the U.S. caused these problems, and they need to help us fix them,” Omokri said.

A Broader Debate on U.S. Foreign Policy and African Security

Omokri’s remarks have reignited debate over the long-term consequences of Western interventionism in Africa, particularly in the wake of the 2011 NATO bombing campaign that toppled Gaddafi.

Security experts note that many of the weapons used by insurgents in northern Nigeria and the Sahel trace back to Libya’s looted armories.

His comments also come amid growing criticism of U.S. lawmakers such as Senator Ted Cruz, who recently accused Nigeria of supporting a “Christian genocide” and introduced a bill seeking sanctions on Nigerian officials — claims Omokri and several fact-finding missions have dismissed as unfounded.

Nigeria’s Security Burden

Since 2009, Nigeria has battled multiple insurgencies, including Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and armed banditry in its northern belt. Despite government counterterrorism campaigns, thousands have been killed or displaced, while economic and social life in affected regions remains paralyzed.

Omokri’s remarks underscore a growing frustration among African policymakers and commentators who argue that the continent continues to suffer the aftershocks of Western military misadventures — with little accountability from the powers that set them in motion.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.