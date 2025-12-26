Renewed Hope: FG Distributes Food Items to Women, Families

Abuja, Dec. 25, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Food Intervention for Women and Families, has distributed food items across communities, reinforcing its commitment to welfare and economic empowerment.

Ahmed Danbazau, Head of Information at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, said the initiative aims to ensure vulnerable households celebrate Christmas with dignity while laying a foundation for sustainable empowerment.

“This is a little from our heart so that families can cook for their loved ones this Christmas and during this season of sharing,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim urged Nigerians to ensure available food reaches those who need it most, stressing shared values of family, health, finances, and spirituality.

She also expressed appreciation to partner institutions, including the Federal Ministry of Works, Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Ministry of Finance, assuring that the intervention would continue beyond the festive season.

“As more comes, even in January, we will still do another round of sharing. Together, much has been achieved in a short time,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of women’s unity, the minister stressed that collective action is already producing national results. “Women must speak with one voice, amplify the President’s commitment, and ensure they are intentionally included at decision-making tables,” she added.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s priority for women’s economic empowerment as central to achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy, citing programmes in agriculture, clean cooking gas, fabrication, ownership opportunities, and grassroots access.

Mrs. Esuabana Nko-Asanye, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, commended Nigerian women and described the ministry as a global champion for women, children, and families.

“It is a thing of joy to stand here celebrating the women of Nigeria and a Minister who is a champion of champions,” she said, emphasizing the importance of education and the fight against gender-based violence.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s long-term vision aligned with national and continental development frameworks, noting that the Renewed Hope Food Intervention represents both immediate relief and a pathway to sustainable empowerment for Nigerian women and families.

(NAN)

