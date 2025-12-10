Remi Tinubu Faults Public Reaction, Says Adeleke Mic-Off Incident ‘Needlessly Blown Out of Proportion’

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has criticized the intense public outrage trailing her confrontation with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, during a recent traditional event, insisting that Nigerians have turned “a simple moment” into an unnecessary controversy.

Naija247News gathered that the incident occurred when Governor Adeleke, while delivering his goodwill message at the ceremony, began singing in the middle of his speech. Mrs Tinubu, who was also on stage, interrupted him, stating that he had exceeded his time and should round off. She further warned that his microphone would be turned off if he continued singing instead of delivering his formal remarks.

The exchange, captured in video clips that quickly went viral, sparked mixed reactions across the country, with many Nigerians debating whether the First Lady acted within decorum or overstepped her bounds by publicly reprimanding an elected governor.

Naija247News understands that Remi Tinubu, reacting to the backlash, said she was surprised that Nigerians focused on the incident rather than the significance of the event itself. She maintained that the moment had been exaggerated, arguing that leaders already know their responsibilities and that her intention was simply to ensure adherence to protocol and time management.

According to Naija247News, her critics, however, have not relented. Some Nigerians described the First Lady’s action as disrespectful and an embarrassment to Governor Adeleke. They argued that the Office of the First Lady carries no constitutional authority to dictate the speech of a sitting governor, and thus, the mic-off threat was inappropriate.

Legal analysts also joined the debate, noting that while her intervention may not have legal consequences, it raised concerns about perceived power imbalance and public decorum. Some commentators described it as a worrying display of influence that blurs the line between formality and overreach.

Supporters of Mrs Tinubu defended her, insisting that the First Lady simply acted to maintain order and preserve the ceremonial nature of the event. They argued that Governor Adeleke’s extended singing during an official address was disruptive and that her intervention was reasonable.

Naija247News gathered that both parties have refrained from further public comments since the incident, allowing Nigerians to continue debating the political and cultural implications of the moment. For now, the controversy has evolved into a broader conversation about protocol, respect, and the delicate balance of authority in Nigeria’s public sphere.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.