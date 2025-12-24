Remi Tinubu Empowers 1,000 Ogun Businesswomen with N50m Grant Under Renewed Hope Scheme

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has disbursed grants totalling N50 million to 1,000 women entrepreneurs in Ogun State, in a fresh push to strengthen small-scale businesses and promote women’s economic independence. Each beneficiary received N50,000 under the Women Economic Empowerment Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, implemented in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Naija247News gathered that the event took place at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta, where the First Lady was represented by the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun. The initiative, according to organisers, is targeted at supporting women who run micro and small-scale businesses and who play key roles in sustaining households and local economies.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mrs. Tinubu emphasised that the support was strictly a grant and not a loan, explaining that the funds were intended to recapitalise existing small businesses. Naija247News understands that she described the intervention as “a seed of renewed hope,” reaffirming her belief that empowering women directly contributes to national growth and family stability.

She further revealed that the Tony Elumelu Foundation had committed One Billion Naira to the Renewed Hope Initiative to support 18,500 women nationwide. According to Naija247News, 500 women from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will receive N50,000 each under the programme. However, Ogun State exceeded its initial quota as Governor Dapo Abiodun approved an expansion to accommodate 1,000 beneficiaries, a move the First Lady commended as evidence of strong support for women’s empowerment.

Naija247News reports that beneficiaries were urged to invest the grants wisely to strengthen their trade, expand market presence and improve family welfare. Mrs. Tinubu highlighted research showing that women remain central to Nigeria’s economic and social development, despite often facing financial access barriers — a gap the Renewed Hope Initiative aims to bridge.

Observers say the grant scheme is part of wider grassroots empowerment initiatives championed by the First Lady to cushion economic pressures and stimulate small business growth across the country. Naija247News gathered that many women at the ceremony expressed appreciation, describing the support as timely relief amid rising operational costs.

Naija247News understands that the initiative continues to position women as critical drivers of household stability and community development, reinforcing the federal government’s message that inclusive economic growth must begin with those at the grassroots who sustain local commerce and family livelihoods.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.