Remi Tinubu Disburses N64 Million Disability Grants in Sokoto

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has taken a significant step in promoting inclusivity and empowerment for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) through the disbursement of N64 million in grants under her Renewed Hope Initiative in Sokoto State.

Naija247News gathered that the grant distribution, which took place during her visit to Sokoto, is part of a nationwide intervention designed to uplift vulnerable groups, particularly those often marginalized in socio-economic development. The initiative focuses on economic empowerment, health, education, and social inclusion for disadvantaged Nigerians.

Senator Tinubu emphasized that her vision through the Renewed Hope Initiative is to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind, especially those who face additional barriers due to disability. According to her, the grant is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and self-reliance among PWDs, enabling them to participate more actively in the nation’s economy.

In her closing remarks, Senator Tinubu reassured Nigerians that her office would continue to advocate for the rights and welfare of marginalized groups, especially women, children, and persons with disabilities. She noted that this disbursement in Sokoto was one of many to come, as the Renewed Hope Initiative is being expanded across all geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Naija247News gathered that the initiative will soon roll out other programs focused on skill acquisition, education scholarships, and access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged populations.

The First Lady’s visit to Sokoto not only brought financial relief to hundreds of citizens but also highlighted the growing national attention toward building a more inclusive society where every Nigerian, regardless of physical ability, can find hope and opportunity.

Naija247News understands that over 400 beneficiaries across Sokoto State received financial support through the program. Each recipient is expected to utilize the grant to enhance their livelihood, start small-scale businesses, or expand existing ones. The First Lady reiterated her belief that with the right support and opportunities, persons with disabilities can thrive and make meaningful contributions to society.

During the event, Remi Tinubu expressed optimism that the initiative would serve as a model for similar interventions in other parts of the country. She also urged state and local governments to prioritize the welfare of persons with disabilities and work toward implementing inclusive policies and infrastructure that cater to their needs.

Naija247News reports that community leaders, disability advocates, and government officials present at the event lauded the First Lady’s efforts. Many described the initiative as a “timely and life-changing intervention” that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s broader agenda of inclusive growth and social justice.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.