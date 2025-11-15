Gumi’s Claims About “Staged Funerals”: PFN Says It’s Insensitive, Irresponsible and Dangerous

15, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has strongly condemned remarks by Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who alleged that some Christian communities are staging fake funerals — burying empty coffins just to push a narrative of persecution. According to the PFN, Gumi’s sensational claim is not only deeply insensitive to grieving families, but also an irresponsible contribution to already fragile religious and communal tensions in Nigeria.

In a pointed response, the PFN emphasised that faith leaders must build bridges, not fuel suspicion, especially on matters as delicate as death and mourning. The fellowship warned that unfounded accusations about staged funerals could undermine national unity and distort social discourse.

PFN Decries Gumi’s Insensitivity

For the PFN, funerals are not mere rituals — they are sacred moments of closure, community, and shared pain. By calling some funerals “fake,” Gumi, they argued, is trivialising the grief of families who may have lost loved ones in tragic circumstances. Such claims, they say, risk deepening mistrust across religious lines.

“Funerals are sacred rites that provide closure, comfort, and communal support to the bereaved,” the PFN statement noted. To suggest otherwise, the fellowship argued, is not only disrespectful but socially destabilising.

Beyond personal hurt, the PFN is worried about the broader impact of Gumi’s remarks. In a society already grappling with religious divides, statements from high-profile figures carry weight. When leaders question the authenticity of mourning, they risk sowing doubt — and that doubt can escalate into distrust, division, and even violence.

Faith Leaders Must Lead With Empathy and Responsibility

The PFN called on all religious leaders, including Gumi, to exercise greater care in their public pronouncements. It said that, while religious freedom allows for boldness, leadership demands wisdom — especially in a nation as diverse and sensitive as Nigeria.

“Words carry weight, and in a diverse society like Nigeria, they can either heal or harm,” the PFN statement read. The fellowship implored faith leaders to use their platforms not to inflame controversies, but to promote empathy, unity, and honest conversation.

Sheikh Gumi has become a polarising voice in Nigeria: on one hand, he is respected for engaging directly with conflict-affected areas; on the other, his forthright style and provocative statements often draw sharp criticism. PFN acknowledged his role in peacebuilding but insisted that respect for human dignity must always guide public commentary.

“Remarks that question the authenticity of mourning or the dignity of families in grief are neither helpful nor acceptable,” the fellowship insisted.

Wider Implications for National Cohesion

Religious leaders’ public utterances can ripple across society — shaping perceptions, influencing media narratives, and affecting interfaith relationships. PFN warned that Gumi’s unsupported allegations might feed into conspiracy theories, heightening tensions at a volatile time.

In condemning the remarks, PFN appealed to media houses, civil society organisations, and other religious bodies to promote responsible coverage and ensure that public discussions retain empathy and truth. Sensationalism, the fellowship said, must not be allowed to overshadow facts or further marginalise vulnerable communities.

By raising the alarm, PFN is making more than just a moral appeal; it is calling for an urgent corrective course. Nigeria, they argue, cannot afford to have influential voices undermine empathy by casting doubt on the very rituals that bring folks together in sorrow.

A Call for Unity and Moral Leadership

Beyond denouncement, PFN issued a broader call: faith leaders must step up as moral anchors, especially when social fault lines are exposed. The fellowship urged all religious influencers to transcend partisan or inflammatory narratives and to lead with compassion, commitment, and national conscience.

“Religious leaders are torchbearers of societal values,” PFN declared. “We appeal to all who influence public discourse to use their platforms judiciously, to uplift rather than undermine, and to unite rather than divide.”

In their view, every funeral — whether high-profile or humble, public or private — deserves honour, respect, and empathy. Accusations of insincerity, PFN believes, erode those values.

Words Matter, Especially in Times of Grief

PFN’s rebuke of Gumi’s “staged funerals” claim underscores a fundamental truth: words from leaders can heal or wound. In a country contending with recurring violence, loss, and religious fault lines, commentary that downplays grief or questions mourning rituals can fuel division rather than understanding.

By calling the remarks “insensitive and irresponsible,” PFN is demanding more than an apology — they are urging a culture shift. Faith leaders must meet the moment with humility, integrity, and a commitment to preserving the sanctity of life — even in death.

As Nigeria stands at a crossroads of moral renewal, the PFN’s message is clear: let us speak truth, honour suffering, and unite in compassion. Because in a nation as diverse and fragile as ours, how we mourn can be as powerful as why we fight.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.