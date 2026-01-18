Relief for Abuja Residents as AEDC Restores Power to Water Board, Issues Two-Week Debt Ultimatum

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has restored electricity supply to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board after days of public outcry over widespread water shortages across parts of the nation’s capital.

The power utility, however, tied the reconnection to strict conditions, issuing the Water Board a two-week ultimatum to submit and begin implementing a credible payment plan to offset its outstanding electricity debt, which has accumulated for over a year. AEDC warned that failure to meet the deadline could trigger a fresh disconnection.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications, Omede Odekina, the company acknowledged the growing concerns expressed by residents following the disconnection, which disrupted water supply in several communities.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc acknowledges the concerns and spirited appeals from residents of the Federal Capital Territory following the disruption to water supply arising from the recent disconnection of electricity to the FCT Water Board over unpaid electricity bill,” the statement read.

Naija247News gathered that the initial disconnection followed repeated notices and engagements with the Water Board, which failed to regularise its electricity account despite regulatory provisions allowing for structured settlement. AEDC explained that the debt had lingered for more than 12 months, significantly impacting the company’s operations.

Despite this, AEDC said its Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, ordered the immediate reconnection of power in recognition of the essential nature of water supply to public health and community wellbeing.

Naija247News understands that the intervention was prompted by mounting pressure from residents, civil society groups, and community leaders who raised alarm over the health and sanitation risks posed by prolonged water shortages in the FCT.

“This decision underscores AEDC’s commitment to the welfare of the communities it serves and reflects the company’s belief that access to essential services must be safeguarded, particularly where public health and safety are concerned,” the statement added.

However, AEDC stressed that the reconnection was conditional. The Water Board has been formally issued a two-week timeline to present and commence a realistic repayment plan, failing which AEDC said it would have no option but to reapply service disconnection in line with regulatory guidelines.

The development has once again highlighted the persistent challenge of mounting debts owed by government ministries, departments and agencies to electricity distribution companies, a situation sector operators say continues to undermine liquidity and service delivery.

Water utilities, being among the most energy-intensive public services, are particularly vulnerable to power cuts when electricity bills go unpaid. Similar disputes in the past have often resulted in service disruptions, prompting regulators to advocate negotiated payment plans rather than outright disconnections.

For now, Abuja residents are expected to experience a temporary restoration of water supply, as attention shifts to whether the FCT Water Board will meet AEDC’s conditions to avert another shutdown.