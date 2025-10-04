Reinstated Osun APC Chairmen Vow to Recall Workers, Pay Monarchs

4, October 2025/Naija 247news

The reinstated Osun APC chairmen have vowed to recall over 1,500 workers dismissed by the current administration and clear outstanding salary arrears owed to traditional rulers. This move is part of their plan to restore normalcy and deliver dividends of democracy at the grassroots level.

Plans for Workers and Monarchs

The chairmen aim to re-engage teachers, health workers, O’YES cadets, and O’Meal vendors employed under former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration. They also plan to clear outstanding allowances and entitlements owed to traditional rulers, recognizing their importance in local administration and community peace. According to Abiodun Idowu, Chairman of the APC faction of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the chairmen are committed to grassroots governance, focusing on community development, job creation, and restoring public confidence in local governance.

A New Chapter

The move follows the release of withheld federal allocations to councils after a prolonged legal and political standoff. The APC chairmen had been locked out of their offices since February 2025 due to a leadership dispute between the APC and PDP. With the allocations now released, the chairmen can finally begin implementing their plans to improve the lives of Osun residents.

Implementation Challenges

However, the chairmen may face challenges in implementing their plans, including bureaucratic hurdles and potential resistance from opponents. To overcome these challenges, they will need to work closely with relevant stakeholders, including government officials, traditional leaders, and community groups. By building strong partnerships and engaging with the community, the chairmen can ensure the successful implementation of their plans.

The reinstated Osun APC chairmen’s plans to recall workers and pay monarchs’ arrears are a welcome development for the state. As they settle back into their offices, it’s essential for them to prioritize the welfare of workers and traditional rulers, while also focusing on delivering meaningful development to their communities. With the withheld allocations now released, the chairmen have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of Osun residents.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.