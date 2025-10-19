Regina Daniels’ Marriage in Crisis: Brother Alleges Beating by Senator Ned Nwoko Amid Viral Video

The fairytale marriage between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko , appears to be facing its toughest storm yet, as new allegations of domestic violence have set social media ablaze.

A video that went viral over the weekend showed Regina crying and lamenting over what she described as unbearable “violence” in her marriage. In the clip, she could be heard saying, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my house, I am a queen. I cannot stand the violence, it is too much.”

According to reports, the disturbing video was first shared by Nollywood producer Stanley On-Top, who claimed that thugs allegedly sent by Senator Nwoko had attacked the actress late at night. However, Regina’s brothers were reportedly on the scene and managed to defend her from the alleged assault.

The situation escalated further when Regina’s brother took to Instagram to confirm that his sister had been beaten by her husband. In his post, he accused the lawmaker of smashing Regina’s head against the wall before fleeing the scene. “If I had met him that night,” the brother wrote, “I would have burst his jaw. The world is laughing at my sister for marrying a man old enough to be her father.”

The post immediately sent shockwaves through social media, with fans and colleagues expressing both outrage and disbelief. Many pointed to the stark age difference between Regina and her 63-year-old husband as a source of long-standing criticism and controversy.

Regina Daniels, who married Nwoko in 2019 at the age of 19, has often been in the public eye for her marriage to the wealthy politician and businessman. While she has repeatedly defended her husband and maintained that their union was built on “understanding and respect,” this is the first time allegations of physical abuse have surfaced.

Adding fuel to the controversy, actress Angela Okorie also weighed in through her Instagram stories, humorously distancing herself from the viral conversation. “Nigerians, na me dem beat for Ferrari and private jet house with 8 wives? Why una dey tag me kwanu?” she wrote, before adding, “Ojukokoro is bad. God is good—all the time.”

The unfolding drama has sparked larger conversations about domestic violence, power imbalance in relationships, and the pressures of celebrity marriages in Nigeria. Critics have called for a thorough investigation, demanding that no level of fame or political power should shield alleged perpetrators from accountability.

As of the time of this report, Senator Ned Nwoko has not publicly responded to the allegations. His media team has remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the viral reports.

Meanwhile, supporters of Regina Daniels are flooding her social media pages with messages of concern, urging her to prioritize her safety and wellbeing. Many are also appealing to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to intervene and offer support to the young actress, should the allegations prove true.

This scandal marks a painful turning point for a marriage that once symbolized glamour and prosperity. For now, Nigerians await clarity—and justice—on a matter that has once again exposed the shadows behind celebrity lifestyles.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.