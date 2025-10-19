Trouble in Paradise: Regina Daniels Cries Out Over Alleged Violence in Marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko

Looks like trouble is brewing in the home of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

A disturbing video currently making the rounds on social media shows the 24-year-old actress crying and lamenting about the violence she has allegedly endured in her marriage.

In the viral clip, Regina can be heard shouting:

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my house, I am a queen. I cannot stand the violence—it is too much.”

The footage also shows her brothers engaging in a scuffle with men alleged to have been sent by the Delta North senator.

According to movie producer Stanley On-Top, who first shared the clip, the confrontation occurred late at night after thugs reportedly stormed Regina’s home. He claimed the attack was orchestrated by individuals loyal to Senator Nwoko, but that the actress’s brothers intervened to protect her.

As the video spread online, Nigerians flooded social media platforms with messages of concern, anger, and sympathy. Some users accused Nwoko of mistreating his young wife, while others urged caution until the full details emerge.

In a twist, the lawmaker was later seen attending an event alongside his senior wife, Laila Charani, just hours after the alleged incident. The senator even posted videos from the outing on his verified Instagram page, further fueling speculation about tension in his household.

Many Nigerians took to the comment section of his post to demand answers, warning him that “nothing must happen to Regina.” Others noted that he often appears publicly with Laila whenever rumors about his marriage to Regina surface.

This is not the first time the couple’s marriage has come under scrutiny. In February, Regina temporarily removed “Nwoko” from her Instagram name, sparking speculation about a breakup. Her brother also made cryptic posts at the time, hinting that “some people never appreciate good women.”

Neither Regina nor Senator Nwoko has issued an official statement regarding the latest incident. However, Regina’s tearful outburst has reignited public debate about age, power, and gender dynamics in celebrity marriages.

Many observers believe the episode underscores the growing pressure faced by young public figures navigating fame, family, and societal expectations under constant online scrutiny.

For now, Nigerians continue to watch closely as one of Nollywood’s most talked-about unions appears to hang in the balance.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.