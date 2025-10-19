Regina Daniels Accuses Husband Ned Nwoko of Violence as Nigerians Flood His Instagram With Reactions

In a dramatic turn of events, Nigerians have stormed the Instagram page of Senator Ned Nwoko after his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, accused him of domestic violence in a viral video.

The Nollywood actress was captured crying and calling out her husband, the Delta North senator, in a clip that quickly spread across social media platforms. Her siblings also took to Instagram to back her claims, alleging that Ned Nwoko had sent thugs to assault her during a domestic dispute.

“He sent people to beat up my sister. This is wickedness,” one of Regina’s siblings posted, adding fuel to the controversy that has now dominated social conversations online.

Amid the uproar, Ned Nwoko appeared unbothered as he stepped out for an event in Abuja with Laila Charani, Regina’s senior wife. The politician shared a cheerful video of himself and Laila on Instagram — a move that many Nigerians interpreted as a subtle message amidst the crisis.

Soon after the video was posted, thousands of Nigerians flooded his comment section with strong opinions.

Some accused him of trying to spite Regina by appearing publicly with his senior wife, while others issued stern warnings, insisting that “nothing must happen to Regina.”

This is not the first time cracks have appeared in their marriage. Back in February 2025, Regina removed her husband’s surname, Nwoko, from her Instagram bio after a brief social media hiatus. Her elder brother also threw subtle shade, hinting that all was not well between the actress and the billionaire politician.

The public fallout has once again raised questions about the complex dynamics within Ned Nwoko’s polygamous household — and the challenges faced by young women navigating fame, marriage, and public scrutiny in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

As the online drama unfolds, fans await a formal response from both Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels regarding the latest allegations.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.