Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff, Star of The Harder They Come, Dies at 81

By: Naija247news

Date:

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Reggae legend and actor Jimmy Cliff, whose music and films inspired joy, resilience, and social consciousness worldwide, has died at 81. His family said he passed away from a seizure followed by pneumonia.

Born James Chambers in suburban Saint James, Jamaica, Cliff rose to prominence in the 1960s alongside contemporaries like Bob Marley, Toots Hibbert, and Peter Tosh. Adopting the stage name Jimmy Cliff, he became a driving force in bringing reggae to global audiences, blending gospel, ska, and rocksteady influences into a distinct sound.

Cliff starred as Ivanhoe “Ivan” Martin in the seminal 1972 film The Harder They Come, portraying a young Jamaican musician drawn into crime. The film, delayed by funding issues, later became a cultural touchstone and helped propel reggae onto the world stage, with its soundtrack hailed as one of the greatest of all time.

Songs like You Can Get It If You Really Want, Many Rivers to Cross, Vietnam, and Sitting in Limbo cemented Cliff’s reputation as a socially conscious artist whose music combined hope, protest, and personal reflection. His lyrics often addressed challenges such as racism, poverty, and political unrest, resonating far beyond Jamaica.

Over a career spanning six decades, Cliff collaborated with international artists including Wyclef Jean, Sting, Annie Lennox, and the Rolling Stones. He was also featured on Steve Van Zandt’s anti-apartheid anthem Sun City, contributed to film soundtracks, and performed in films including the comedy Club Paradise.

Cliff won two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album, for Cliff Hanger (1986) and Rebirth (2012), and was nominated seven times in total. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. His music influenced generations, from Bruce Springsteen to UB40, and his songs were adopted for cultural and political movements globally.

Cliff’s family posted on social media: “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Jimmy Cliff’s legacy endures through his recordings, films, and the global influence of reggae music, which he helped elevate from Kingston streets to international

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

