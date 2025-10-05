“Reforms Will Bring Inflation to Single Digits,” Says CBN Governor

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is implementing reforms to stabilise the economy, restore investor confidence, and reduce inflation to single digits, the Bank’s Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, has stated.

Speaking during a fireside chat at Lagos Business School’s inaugural lecture series, themed “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy and Nation Building”, Cardoso highlighted the importance of credibility, transparency, and integrity in driving economic recovery.

“The idea is to ensure that in the medium term we achieve single-digit inflation,” he said, noting that interest rates and the foreign exchange market remain key focus areas.

The Governor recalled the challenges faced when he assumed office, particularly the $7 billion foreign exchange backlog, and explained how reforms, including technological interventions and stricter oversight, helped restore sanity and transparency to the market.

“Promises must be kept for people to keep trusting the Nigerian economy. People invest where there is integrity, credibility, and trust,” Cardoso said, adding that Naira debit cards are now usable abroad and financial statements are being published online for the first time in several years.

He also emphasised the adoption of a new electronic matching system that ensures market activities are open, transparent, and free from malpractice, reinforcing the CBN’s commitment to building a robust, investor-friendly economy.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.