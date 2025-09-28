Reforming INEC’s Appointment Process for Credible Elections

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

The appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman by the President of Nigeria has sparked intense debate, with many arguing that this process undermines the commission’s independence and credibility. This concern is rooted in the potential for undue influence and partisanship, which can compromise the electoral process.

The Need for Independence

When the President appoints the INEC Chairman, it creates a perception of bias towards the ruling party. This perception can erode public trust in the electoral process and undermine the commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections. Experts argue that the appointment process should prioritize merit and independence over political loyalty.

Alternative Solutions

To address these concerns, some experts suggest a multi-stakeholder approach to appointing the INEC Chairman. This could involve :

– *Civil Society Participation*: Allowing civil society organizations to contribute to the selection process can help ensure that the appointed individual is impartial and competent.

– Professional Criteria: Introducing professional criteria for the appointment can help ensure that the INEC Chairman has the necessary expertise to manage elections effectively.

– Transparent Timeline: Establishing a clear timeline for appointments can prevent delays and ensure that the commission’s board is constituted in a timely manner.

Expert Opinions

Prominent figures such as Femi Falana (SAN) and Attahiru Jega have advocated for minimizing the President’s role in appointing INEC Chairmen and National Commissioners. They argue that this would help free the commission from partisanship and undue influence, enabling it to conduct elections that are truly free and fair .

The Risks of Partisanship

The current appointment process risks politicizing INEC and undermining its credibility. When the commission is perceived as partisan, it can lead to disputes and challenges during elections, potentially destabilizing the democratic process. Ensuring INEC’s independence is crucial for maintaining public trust and confidence in election outcomes.

Building Public Trust

For INEC to effectively manage elections, it must enjoy the trust of the Nigerian people. A transparent and inclusive appointment process can help build this trust by ensuring that the commission’s leadership is impartial and competent. This, in turn, can enhance the legitimacy of election outcomes and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

A Way Forward

To reform the appointment process, Nigeria could consider establishing an independent panel to oversee the selection of INEC’s leadership. This panel could include representatives from civil society, the judiciary, and other stakeholders, ensuring a balanced and transparent process. By adopting such reforms, Nigeria can take a significant step towards ensuring the independence and credibility of its electoral commission.

Reforming the appointment process for INEC’s leadership is crucial for ensuring the credibility and independence of Nigeria’s electoral commission. By adopting a more inclusive and transparent approach, Nigeria can strengthen its democratic institutions and build trust in the electoral process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.