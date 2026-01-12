Real Madrid Sack Xabi Alonso After Supercopa Loss, Promote Álvaro Arbeloa as New Head Coach

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

MADRID, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of head coach Xabi Alonso by mutual consent, ending the former midfielder’s brief tenure less than a year into a three-year contract, with club legend Álvaro Arbeloa promoted from Castilla to take charge of the first team.

The announcement came barely 24 hours after Madrid’s dramatic 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Alonso’s final match in charge.

In a statement on Monday, the club said the decision was reached “by mutual agreement,” praising Alonso as a Real Madrid icon and thanking him and his coaching staff for their service.

“Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Real Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club,” the statement read. “Real Madrid will always be his home.”

Alonso, 44, had started his reign impressively, winning 10 of his first 11 La Liga matches and briefly restoring momentum after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure. However, Madrid’s form dipped sharply toward the end of 2025, with damaging defeats to Liverpool, Celta Vigo and Manchester City across competitions, fueling speculation about his future.

Reports of internal tensions also surfaced, including concerns over Alonso’s tactical rigidity and his relationship with some senior players. Star forward Vinícius Júnior publicly questioned substitution decisions, while Spanish media reported broader dressing-room unease with the coach’s methods.

Despite the turbulence, Madrid remain second in La Liga and are well placed in the UEFA Champions League league phase, recording four wins in six matches under Alonso.

A former midfield general who wore the white shirt from 2009 to 2014, Alonso returned to Madrid last summer after a historic spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German side to their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024. His Madrid exit, however, marks a swift and sobering end to what was billed as a long-term project.

Stepping into the role is Álvaro Arbeloa, 42, another former Madrid stalwart who made 238 appearances for the club across seven seasons. Arbeloa has been coaching Real Madrid Castilla and is widely respected within the club hierarchy for his leadership, discipline and deep understanding of Madrid’s culture.

Club sources say Arbeloa’s promotion is intended to stabilize the squad and reconnect the first team with Madrid’s traditional identity as the season enters a decisive phase domestically and in Europe.

Madrid have not yet indicated whether Arbeloa’s appointment is permanent or interim, but his immediate task will be to restore confidence after the Supercopa setback and keep the club competitive on multiple fronts.