REA, NBS sign agreement for national energy access survey

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly conduct a comprehensive national energy survey aimed at strengthening data-driven planning in Nigeria’s power sector. Naija247news gathered that the partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two federal government agencies.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the survey will be conducted using the Multi-Tier Tracking (MTF) framework under the Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme (ESMAP) of the World Bank. Naija247news understands that the initiative is designed to generate high-quality and analytical data to support evidence-based policy formulation and effective decision-making within Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The MoU was signed in Abuja by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of REA, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran. Naija247news reports that the agreement establishes a framework for technical collaboration and institutional support throughout the survey process.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aliyu said the collaboration reflects REA’s commitment to data-driven rural electrification planning. According to Naija247news, he explained that the survey would provide granular and credible data on electricity access, affordability, and the deployment of off-grid energy solutions across the country.

He added that findings from the survey would directly inform key national electrification initiatives, including the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan (NESIP), while also boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s power sector.

Also speaking, Adeniran assured that NBS would ensure the survey meets global statistical standards. Naija247news gathered that he stated the bureau would provide technical oversight, sampling expertise, methodological validation, and quality assurance to guarantee credible and reliable outcomes.

Under the terms of the MoU, both agencies will collaborate to assess energy access at household, community, enterprise, and public institution levels. Naija247news understands that the survey will also examine household energy affordability, spending patterns, and willingness to pay for both grid-connected and off-grid energy solutions.

According to Naija247news, the survey will further analyse access to and usage of off-grid technologies such as solar home systems, mini-grids, and clean cooking solutions, which are critical to Nigeria’s rural and underserved communities.

The statement noted that REA will act as a key implementation and policy partner, providing sector expertise, stakeholder engagement, public sensitisation, and alignment with national rural electrification priorities. NBS, on the other hand, will be responsible for regulatory approvals, sampling frameworks, technical supervision, enumerator capacity building, and ensuring overall data credibility.

Naija247news reports that the World Bank, through ESMAP, will fund and provide technical oversight for the survey, while engaging a qualified survey firm to handle field data collection, analysis, and reporting.

The MoU will remain valid for 18 months from the date of signing. Data generated from the survey is expected to support national energy planning, improve programme targeting, guide private sector investments, and strengthen Nigeria’s drive toward universal access to electricity and clean cooking solutions.

According to Naija247news, the partnership underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration, improved energy data availability, and sustainable electrification for rural and underserved populations across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.