Rasheed Yekini Remains Nigeria’s Greatest Striker – Osimhen

Updated: Jan 11, 2026
Lagos, Jan. 10, 2026 (Naija247news) — Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has paid tribute to Nigeria’s legendary striker Rasheed Yekini, declaring him the country’s greatest striker while emphasizing that team success matters more than individual records.

Speaking after Nigeria’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Napoli forward said, “It doesn’t matter if I equal or surpass Rasheed Yekini’s record. For me, Mr Yekini is the greatest striker Nigeria has ever produced. I just want to win something important for my country.”

Osimhen has scored 35 goals in 51 appearances for the Super Eagles, approaching Yekini’s record of 37 goals in 62 matches. Despite the statistics, he reiterated that lifting a major trophy with Nigeria remains his ultimate goal.

The victory over Algeria sets up a semifinal clash with hosts Morocco, as the Super Eagles continue their pursuit of continental glory.

