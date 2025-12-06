Ransom Row in Edo: Harrison Gwamnishu Accused Amid Abduction Crisis

Edo State activist Harrison Gwamnishu is at the center of a heated dispute after the family of a kidnapped couple accused him of diverting part of the ransom meant for their release, sparking public outrage and complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

Naija247News gathered that the couple, a husband and his pregnant wife, were abducted from their home in Aviele, near Auchi, on November 22, 2025. The family raised ₦20 million along with an additional ₦50,000 and entrusted the funds to Harrison Gwamnishu and his organisation, the Safe City Volunteer Foundation, expecting him to negotiate the release safely.

However, the family alleges that Gwamnishu retained ₦5.4 million and handed only a fraction of the ransom to authorities, claiming this action delayed the release of the abducted husband. According to the complainants, only the pregnant wife has been freed, leaving the husband still in captivity. The family described Gwamnishu’s actions as a betrayal of trust and labelled him a “thief.”

Naija247News understands that Harrison Gwamnishu has denied the allegations, insisting that no money was stolen and no member of his team absconded. In a public statement, he clarified that ransom negotiations fell apart after the kidnappers agreed to release only the woman, a condition the family reluctantly accepted. He maintained that his involvement was strictly to facilitate security tracking and technology-based monitoring of the kidnappers, and that he did not personally benefit from the ransom funds.

Gwamnishu further explained that some of the ransom was withheld due to security concerns and cautioned that public accusations could endanger the remaining captive. He invited journalists, the police, and intelligence agencies to investigate thoroughly instead of rushing to judgment.

Naija247News reports that the incident has generated significant attention on social media and among civil society groups, with some critics accusing Harrison Gwamnishu of exploiting the abduction for personal gain, while others argued that the complexity and mistrust in ransom negotiations often contribute to partial or failed rescues.

Naija247News understands that the case has been referred to the Edo State Police Command for investigation. Both the family and Harrison Gwamnishu await the outcome, while the husband remains in captivity, highlighting the precarious and high-risk nature of ransom-based rescue operations in regions facing persistent security challenges.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.