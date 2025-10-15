Ramaphosa: Gaza Ceasefire Will Not Halt South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel

By Naija247news International Desk

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will proceed despite the recently brokered ceasefire in Gaza, underscoring Pretoria’s commitment to holding Israel accountable for alleged atrocities.

Speaking before parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday, Ramaphosa reaffirmed that the case—filed in December 2023—will not be affected by the U.S.-backed truce aimed at halting the year-long war on Gaza.

“The peace deal that has been struck, which we welcome, will have no bearing on the case that is before the International Court of Justice,” Ramaphosa said. “The case is proceeding, and it now has to go to the stage where Israel has to respond to our pleadings that have been filed in the court, and they have to do so by January of next year.”

The South African government submitted a 500-page dossier to the ICJ in October 2024, detailing accusations that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide under international law. Israel is expected to submit its counter-arguments by January 12, 2026, with oral hearings scheduled for 2027 and a possible verdict by late 2027 or early 2028.

The ICJ has already issued three provisional rulings directing Israel to prevent genocidal acts and ensure humanitarian access to Gaza—orders which observers say Israel has largely ignored. Palestinian health authorities estimate that more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

Ramaphosa emphasized that genuine peace cannot be achieved without justice.

“We cannot go forward without the healing that needs to take place, which will also result from the case that has been launched being properly heard,” he said.

His remarks drew international reactions. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Peace without justice, respect for human rights and dignity, without reparations and guarantees of non-repetition, is not sustainable.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s military campaign, echoed similar views:

“There cannot be impunity. The main actors of the genocide will have to answer to justice,” he told Spanish radio.

Rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have long accused Israel of committing acts amounting to genocide. A UN commission of inquiry also concluded in September 2025 that Israel’s actions met the threshold for genocide—claims that Israel vehemently denies.

South Africa’s case has attracted international backing. Countries including Spain, Ireland, Türkiye, and Colombia have either joined or declared their intent to join Pretoria’s proceedings at The Hague. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro warned that governments risk becoming “complicit in the atrocities” if they fail to act.

South Africa now co-chairs The Hague Group, a coalition formed in early 2025 to pursue diplomatic, economic, and legal mechanisms to hold Israel accountable beyond the ICJ process.

