Madagascar: The President, the Mutiny, and the Echo of 2009

When Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina went on national television Sunday to warn of “an attempt to seize power illegally and by force,” it sounded eerily familiar. Fifteen years ago, it was Rajoelina himself—then a fiery young mayor of Antananarivo—who led a movement of disaffected citizens and mutinous soldiers against a sitting president. Today, that script has flipped. The same military discontent and public frustration that once propelled him to power now threaten to sweep him away.

On the surface, the crisis seems to have begun as a protest over chronic power and water shortages, grievances that have plagued the Indian Ocean island for months. But beneath the outages and scarcity lies a deeper current of disillusionment—an anger born of inequality, unemployment, and the perception that Rajoelina’s government has failed to deliver on its promises of reform and stability.

Since September 25, the capital city Antananarivo has become the epicenter of an escalating protest movement, driven largely by the “Gen Z Madagascar” collective of young people mobilized through social media. Their frustration found a powerful ally this week when the CAPSAT contingent—a corps of administrative and technical officers in the army—announced it was breaking ranks. In a defiant video statement, CAPSAT declared that it was taking control of the armed forces and that “all orders of the Malagasy army—land, air, or sea—will originate from CAPSAT headquarters.”

The unit’s decision to side with demonstrators marked a turning point. Soldiers rolled into the city on army vehicles, joining cheering crowds at the iconic Place du 13 Mai, a symbolic square that has witnessed every major power shift in Madagascar since independence. As chants of “Rajoelina resign!” echoed through the square, the ghosts of 2009 hovered in the background. That year, Rajoelina—just 34 years old—led weeks of protests against President Marc Ravalomanana, accusing him of corruption and authoritarianism. The crisis ended with the army’s intervention and Rajoelina’s installment as interim president. His rise was condemned by critics as a coup. Now, as Rajoelina faces rebellion within his own military, history seems to be circling back with poetic irony.

A Military Torn Between Loyalty and Frustration

The CAPSAT officers insist their rebellion is not about politics but principle. They accuse the government of mismanaging resources and turning security forces against their own people. “We are part of the population and experience the same hardships—power cuts, water shortages, inflation,” one officer said in the viral video. The unit also vowed to “refuse orders to shoot,” referencing the violent crackdown that left at least 22 people dead in the first week of protests, according to the United Nations.

President Rajoelina disputes that figure, claiming only “12 confirmed deaths—all of them looters and vandals.” But for many Malagasy citizens, those deaths are the symbol of a government that has lost its moral compass.

Meanwhile, the gendarmerie, accused of brutality, released its own video statement acknowledging “faults and excesses” in handling the demonstrations. The gendarmes called for “fraternity” among the armed forces—a rare admission that underscores just how fractured Madagascar’s security apparatus has become.

The Minister of the Armed Forces, newly appointed amid the chaos, pleaded for calm and unity, warning soldiers to respect the chain of command. Yet his appeals did little to stop CAPSAT’s defection or to ease fears of a wider mutiny. The image of uniformed soldiers marching alongside civilian protesters has shaken confidence in the government’s ability to maintain order.

An Echo of 2009—and a Warning for 2025

The irony of Rajoelina’s predicament is not lost on observers. In 2009, his movement was justified by similar rhetoric—accusations of corruption, a failing economy, and authoritarian overreach. International actors, including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), condemned his seizure of power but eventually legitimized his government through negotiated elections.

Fifteen years later, Rajoelina faces the same accusations, but without the same moral high ground. His administration has struggled to curb inflation, stabilize electricity supply, or provide jobs for a restless youth population. The symbolic weight of this crisis is heavy: it is a mirror reflecting the broken promises of a political system that has recycled old patterns rather than rebuilding new institutions.

As protests swell and soldiers defect, comparisons to other African nations dealing with military-civilian tensions—such as Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso—are becoming more frequent. However, Madagascar’s crisis is different: it is not fueled by ideological conflict or regional insurgency, but by the slow erosion of public trust in leadership.

The People’s Patience Wears Thin

Madagascar remains one of the poorest countries in the world despite its rich natural resources. The World Bank estimates that more than 75% of its population lives below the poverty line. Power outages are routine, and water shortages have worsened in recent years due to both poor infrastructure and climate pressures. For many, the protests are less about politics than survival.

At the center of this storm stands a president who once embodied youthful ambition but now faces the same charges of arrogance and detachment that he once leveled against his predecessors. The streets of Antananarivo are filled not only with anger but also with nostalgia—a yearning for leaders who listen.

“Dialogue is the only way forward and the only solution to the crisis currently facing the country,” Rajoelina said on Sunday, calling for unity. But his call may be too late to quiet the fury of citizens who feel ignored and betrayed.

A Nation at a Crossroads

Madagascar’s political future now hangs in the balance. If the rebellion spreads and the government cannot regain the loyalty of the military, the island risks sliding back into the cycle of instability that has haunted it for decades. Yet there is also an opportunity—for genuine dialogue, for reform, and for rebuilding institutions on the foundation of transparency rather than coercion.

For Rajoelina, the challenge is existential. His 2009 playbook—built on populism, defiance, and military backing—no longer works in a nation weary of recycled revolutions. The question facing Madagascar today is not just who will hold power, but whether the country can finally break free from the pattern of coups and crises that have defined its politics for so long. Until then, the scene at Place du 13 Mai—where protesters chant under the watchful eyes of soldiers—remains both a reminder and a warning: history, if ignored, has a way of repeating itself.

