PwDs in Abia appeal for assistive devices

Persons with Physical Disabilities in Abia State have appealed to individuals, corporate bodies and humanitarian organizations to support them with essential assistive devices needed for daily living and social participation. The call was made in Umuahia during the maiden celebration of the National Association of Persons with Physical Disability (NAPWPD), Abia Chapter.

State Chairman of the association, Iroabuchi Alozie, said many members struggle with limited access to mobility aids, noting that tools such as crutches, wheelchairs, walkers and prosthetics are vital for dignity, independence and full participation in society. He explained that the group’s continued advocacy aims to rally stakeholders to bridge the gap in access to these devices and prevent members from being confined to crawling or staying indoors due to lack of mobility support.

Alozie described the event as an epoch-making moment designed to restore hope among members despite their challenges. He said NAPWPD remains the largest disability cluster in the state and emphasised that access to mobility aids would further complement ongoing government reforms. He thanked Governor Alex Otti for supporting the celebration, describing his inclusive governance style as a source of renewed confidence for the disability community. The association also pledged loyalty and support to the governor’s administration.

In his keynote address, Chairman of the Abia State Disability Commission, David Anyaele, said the state government had already made provisions for assistive devices to promote independent living among Persons with Disabilities. He urged those in need of mobility aids to formally write to the commission, assuring them that their requests would be addressed. Anyaele encouraged PwDs to take advantage of the state’s free education policy to acquire skills and thrive in the modern world. He noted that engagements with government agencies are ongoing to ensure interventions align with the needs of PwDs and advance the governor’s vision for an inclusive state.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emole Onwuasoanya, stressed that building an inclusive society is essential for social progress. He urged PwDs to prioritise education, saying it would empower them to contribute meaningfully to society.

A member of the association, Blessing Ononogbu, expressed delight over the celebration, saying it marked a historic moment for them and helped rekindle hope among people who often feel forgotten due to their disabilities.

The event also featured goodwill messages, drama presentations, musical performances and other colourful activities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.