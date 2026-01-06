Protest Erupts at Ondo Stadium Over Appointment of Acting Sports Council Boss

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Tensions flared at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure on Tuesday as sports stakeholders staged a peaceful protest against the appointment of Mrs Evelyn Lebi as Acting General Manager of the Ondo State Sports Council. The protesters, including union leaders, professional coaches and athletes, insisted that the appointment would further weaken what they described as an already fragile sports sector in the state.

Naija247News gathered that the demonstrators converged at the stadium complex with placards, calling on the state government to reverse the decision and appoint what they termed “a competent technocrat” to steer the council. They argued that sports development in Ondo State was at a “comatose stage” and required visionary leadership to restore past glory.

Coordinating Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Coach Fisayo Bello, said stakeholders had repeatedly rejected Lebi’s bid for the top job, stressing that the sports community needed “someone with passion, credibility and competence.” Naija247News understands that Bello accused Lebi of lacking the technical depth needed to reposition the council.

Supporting the protest, AUPCTRE Vice Chairman and boxing coach, Osifo Moses, and the Chairman of the State Professional Coaches Association, Joshua Ogunbiyi, argued that the demonstration was not targeted at Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, whom they praised for his interest in sports development. Rather, they said, it was to ensure that the right candidate occupied the sensitive role.

Naija247News gathered that some stakeholders claimed Lebi had previously served at the council in a manner that created tension among staff, fueling doubts about her suitability. Athletes’ General Captain, Idowu Afun, equally urged the government to prioritise competence in the crucial appointment.

However, Naija247News understands that the state government dismissed the protest as misguided. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Henry Omoyofunmi, described the agitation as “strange,” insisting that Lebi is a seasoned professional who has served for over 15 years and currently holds the position of Director of Sports.

He maintained that her redeployment followed due administrative process after the expiration of the former general manager’s tenure, adding that the decision was made in the best interest of the sector. The commissioner also suggested that the protesters might be acting under external influence.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.