Privacy Policy

Table of Contents
- 1. Information We Collect
- 2. How We Use Your Information
- 3. Cookies and Tracking Technologies
- 4. Disclosure of Your Information
- 5. Data Retention
- 6. Your Rights and Choices
- 7. Children’s Privacy
- 8. Data Transfers and International Compliance
- 9. Data Security
- 10. Third-Party Links and Embedded Content
- 11. Changes to This Policy
- 12. Contact Us
1. Information We Collect
We may collect personal information such as your name, email address, phone number, IP address, device identifiers, and other similar information when you interact with our services, subscribe to our newsletter, or contact us.
2. How We Use Your Information
Your information is used to deliver and improve our services, communicate with you, personalize content and ads, ensure legal compliance, and enhance user security and experience.
3. Cookies and Tracking Technologies
We use cookies, web beacons, and similar technologies to collect data about your browsing behavior, device usage, and interaction with our content. You can manage cookie preferences through your browser settings.
4. Disclosure of Your Information
We may share your information with service providers, legal authorities when required, affiliates, and partners for business purposes. We do not sell your personal data to third parties.
5. Data Retention
We retain your personal information as long as necessary for business, legal, and compliance purposes. Retention periods vary based on the nature of the data and how we use it.
6. Your Rights and Choices
You may have rights to access, correct, delete, or restrict the use of your personal data. To exercise these rights, contact us using the details in the “Contact Us” section.
7. Children’s Privacy
Our services are not intended for children under 13. We do not knowingly collect or solicit personal information from children. If you believe we have collected such information, please contact us immediately.
8. Data Transfers and International Compliance
Your information may be transferred to and maintained on servers located outside of your state or country. We ensure appropriate safeguards are in place for international data transfers, in accordance with applicable laws.
9. Data Security
We implement reasonable physical, technical, and administrative safeguards to protect your personal information from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure.
10. Third-Party Links and Embedded Content
Our website may contain links to external sites or embedded content (e.g., videos, social media feeds). We are not responsible for the privacy practices or content of third-party sites.
11. Changes to This Policy
We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. When we do, we will revise the “Last Updated” date and post the changes on this page. We encourage you to review this page periodically.
12. Contact Us
If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or your personal information, please contact us at:
Email: contact@naija247news.com
Phone: +234 903 479 6277
Address: Naija247news, Lagos State, Nigeria
✅ Editorial Policy
✅ Privacy Policy
✅ Terms of Use
✅ Content Partnerships
✅ Advertising Guidelines
✅ Online Advert Rates
✅ About Us