Prioritise the welfare of the people above personal interests. IBB Urges Local Govts

IBB Urges Local Governments to Prioritise Good Governance

MINNA, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — Former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), has called on local government officials to uphold integrity, transparency and commitment to public service, saying effective leadership at the grassroots is key to development and public trust.

Babangida gave the charge on Friday when he received Dr. Mustapha Jibrin, Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area, Niger State, at his hilltop residence in Minna.

“If you do well as chairman, I will be happy. If you do wrong, I will complain. I pray for success and wisdom for you throughout your tenure,” Babangida said, urging local government officials to prioritise the welfare of the people above personal interests.

He stressed that officials must view themselves as servants of the people, working diligently to justify public confidence, and that transparency and accountability are essential for meaningful progress.

Jibrin described Babangida as a role model whose generosity, humility, and dedication to Niger State and Nigeria have had a lasting impact. He thanked the former head of state for his mentorship, fatherly guidance, and support, noting that Babangida had positively influenced his education and public service career.

Members of Jibrin’s delegation included Vice Chairperson Hajiya Safiya Tanimu-Nasidi, Council Secretary Mohammed Babadoko, 11 councillors, and local government directors. (NAN)

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.