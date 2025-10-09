Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

President Trump deserves a Nobel prize like Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009) says Israel’s President Herzog

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news International Desk October 9, 2025 | Lagos, Nigeria

In a stunning diplomatic turn that could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Thursday praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his central role in brokering a landmark ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group controlling Gaza.

The deal, reached after weeks of indirect negotiations in Cairo, has been hailed globally as the most significant breakthrough since the Oslo Accords of 1993 — a fragile but historic step toward ending one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

“There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this,” Herzog wrote on X (formerly Twitter), describing the ceasefire as “a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region.”

Trump, speaking earlier from the White House, announced that the first phase of the U.S.-backed peace plan would involve the release of all hostages held in Gaza and a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed lines, signaling what many see as a possible end to months of bloodshed.

A Deal Forged in Cairo

Sources close to the negotiation revealed that talks were facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries, with U.S. intelligence and diplomatic teams providing critical back-channel coordination.

The agreement reportedly includes:

  • A total ceasefire between Israel and Hamas;

  • The release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza;

  • Gradual withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from northern Gaza;

  • A framework for humanitarian aid delivery supervised by international agencies; and

  • Commitments from Hamas to halt rocket attacks and refrain from rebuilding military tunnels.

A senior Egyptian diplomat who participated in the Cairo talks told Naija247news that the final hours of negotiation were tense but decisive.

“The Americans pushed hard for a balanced framework — one that guarantees Israel’s security while addressing the humanitarian collapse in Gaza,” the diplomat said. “President Trump’s insistence on a face-saving outcome for both sides was critical.”

A Region at a Crossroads

The war, which erupted following a deadly escalation in southern Israel earlier this year, has killed thousands and displaced millions of Palestinians. Entire neighborhoods in Gaza have been reduced to rubble, while Israel has faced mounting international condemnation over civilian casualties.

For months, global leaders struggled to halt the violence. Earlier U.S. and UN efforts under the Biden administration had stalled, with both sides trading blame.

Trump’s reemergence as a peace broker — barely a year into his controversial second term — has reignited debate over his unconventional approach to diplomacy.

Dr. Yossi Mekelberg, a Middle East scholar at Chatham House in London, told Naija247news that the success of the Cairo deal “represents a dramatic re-entry of American influence in the region.”

“For years, U.S. credibility in the Middle East waned. If this ceasefire holds, it could restore Washington’s leverage — and Trump will take full credit,” Mekelberg said.

Reactions Across the Globe

The announcement drew swift international reactions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the development but urged both parties to “translate commitments into verifiable peace.”

“Ceasefires are only as strong as the trust that underpins them. The world must now ensure that humanitarian corridors remain open and that civilians are protected,” Guterres said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN agencies also praised the agreement, noting that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had reached catastrophic levels.

“This truce is a window for humanity,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We must seize it to deliver medical aid, restore hospitals, and save lives.”

In Washington, Republican and Democratic lawmakers were split in their reactions. While Trump’s supporters celebrated what they called “a triumph of strength diplomacy,” critics accused the administration of sidelining long-term peace frameworks for short-term optics.

Herzog’s Remark Sparks Nobel Debate

Herzog’s assertion that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize has fueled intense global debate.

Historically, the Nobel Committee has rewarded leaders who demonstrated courage in peacemaking, including Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, and Yasser Arafat, who shared the 1994 Peace Prize for the Oslo Accords.

But Trump’s controversial past — marked by unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and normalization pacts under the Abraham Accords — makes the current discussion highly polarizing.

Dr. Rola Abou-Hassan, a Lebanese political scientist, argued that Herzog’s praise reflects “political gratitude, not moral consensus.”

“Trump may have delivered results, but peace built on transactional diplomacy can unravel as quickly as it is signed,” she told Naija247news from Beirut.

Still, even his critics concede that Trump has defied expectations. His previous facilitation of normalization deals between Israel and several Arab states — including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan — has transformed regional alliances.

Inside the Trump Doctrine

Analysts describe Trump’s current Middle East strategy as a blend of hard power negotiation and opportunistic engagement.

Unlike traditional peace efforts centered on mutual recognition or two-state frameworks, Trump’s approach hinges on economic leverage, political pressure, and personal diplomacy.

“Trump believes in transactional peace — that every party has a price or priority,” said Dr. Joseph Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. “It’s not textbook diplomacy, but in this case, it seems to have worked.”

At the United Nations General Assembly last month, Trump openly hinted at a major peace announcement.

“I have ended more wars in one year than any administration in history,” he told delegates. “I don’t need the Nobel Prize, but I think I’ve earned it.”

That remark, initially dismissed as typical Trumpian bravado, now seems prophetic.

Hamas Confirms Participation

In a rare public statement, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh confirmed the group’s participation in the ceasefire and praised Egyptian and Qatari mediators for their “balanced efforts.”

“Our decision was guided by the suffering of our people and the need to rebuild Gaza,” Haniyeh said. “We hope this marks the beginning of a new era where our rights are recognized and respected.”

The statement did not mention Trump by name but acknowledged the “international contributions” that made the agreement possible.

What Comes Next

Diplomats warn that implementation will be the true test.

The ceasefire’s second phase reportedly involves negotiations toward a long-term political framework that could lead to limited Palestinian self-governance in Gaza and parts of the West Bank — a potential precursor to renewed discussions about a two-state solution.

However, skeptics caution that without mutual trust and economic rehabilitation, the fragile peace could collapse.

Dr. Salam Fayyad, former Palestinian Prime Minister, told Naija247news that “hope must be matched by honesty.”

“Ceasefires buy time; they don’t buy peace. But for now, Gazans can breathe. And that is worth something.”

A Global Spotlight on the Nobel Committee

As the Nobel Peace Prize Committee prepares to announce this year’s laureate on Friday, speculation is rife about whether Trump could indeed receive the world’s most prestigious peace honor.

If nominated and awarded, he would join an exclusive list of U.S. presidents to have received the prize — Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009).

However, committee insiders reportedly remain cautious, given the divisive global reactions to Trump’s foreign policy record.

A European diplomat, speaking anonymously, said, “The Nobel is about moral courage, not political theater. Trump’s deal may be historic, but time will tell whether it endures.”

Conclusion: Between Praise and Provocation

For now, Herzog’s words have reignited a global conversation about peace, politics, and power.

Whether or not Trump wins the Nobel Prize, his name is once again dominating global headlines — and the fragile hope for a peaceful Middle East rests, at least partly, on his unpredictable brand of diplomacy.

As dawn breaks over Gaza, a weary region dares to hope that this time, peace might hold.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Council of State Meeting: Tinubu, Ex-CJNs, Governors Converge at Aso Villa
Next article
University of Ibadan, UNILAG Shine as Okebukola Hails Nigeria’s Return to Global Elite in 2026 Times Higher Education Rankings
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Convenes Council of State Meeting to Present Nominees for INEC Chairmanship

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over a...

University of Ibadan Reclaims Nigeria’s Top Spot in 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
The University of Ibadan (UI) has reclaimed its position...

University of Ibadan, UNILAG Shine as Okebukola Hails Nigeria’s Return to Global Elite in 2026 Times Higher Education Rankings

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
By Naija247news Education Correspondent October 9, 2025 | Abuja, Nigeria Nigeria’s...

Council of State Meeting: Tinubu, Ex-CJNs, Governors Converge at Aso Villa

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
9, October 2025/Naija 247news A hybrid meeting of the Council...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu Convenes Council of State Meeting to Present Nominees for INEC Chairmanship

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over a...

University of Ibadan Reclaims Nigeria’s Top Spot in 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
The University of Ibadan (UI) has reclaimed its position...

University of Ibadan, UNILAG Shine as Okebukola Hails Nigeria’s Return to Global Elite in 2026 Times Higher Education Rankings

ASUU 0
By Naija247news Education Correspondent October 9, 2025 | Abuja, Nigeria Nigeria’s...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria