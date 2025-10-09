President Trump deserves a Nobel prize like Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009) says Israel’s President Herzog

By Naija247news International Desk October 9, 2025 | Lagos, Nigeria

In a stunning diplomatic turn that could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Thursday praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his central role in brokering a landmark ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group controlling Gaza.

The deal, reached after weeks of indirect negotiations in Cairo, has been hailed globally as the most significant breakthrough since the Oslo Accords of 1993 — a fragile but historic step toward ending one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

“There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this,” Herzog wrote on X (formerly Twitter), describing the ceasefire as “a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region.”

Trump, speaking earlier from the White House, announced that the first phase of the U.S.-backed peace plan would involve the release of all hostages held in Gaza and a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed lines, signaling what many see as a possible end to months of bloodshed.

A Deal Forged in Cairo

Sources close to the negotiation revealed that talks were facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries, with U.S. intelligence and diplomatic teams providing critical back-channel coordination.

The agreement reportedly includes:

A total ceasefire between Israel and Hamas;

The release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza;

Gradual withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from northern Gaza;

A framework for humanitarian aid delivery supervised by international agencies; and

Commitments from Hamas to halt rocket attacks and refrain from rebuilding military tunnels.

A senior Egyptian diplomat who participated in the Cairo talks told Naija247news that the final hours of negotiation were tense but decisive.

“The Americans pushed hard for a balanced framework — one that guarantees Israel’s security while addressing the humanitarian collapse in Gaza,” the diplomat said. “President Trump’s insistence on a face-saving outcome for both sides was critical.”

A Region at a Crossroads

The war, which erupted following a deadly escalation in southern Israel earlier this year, has killed thousands and displaced millions of Palestinians. Entire neighborhoods in Gaza have been reduced to rubble, while Israel has faced mounting international condemnation over civilian casualties.

For months, global leaders struggled to halt the violence. Earlier U.S. and UN efforts under the Biden administration had stalled, with both sides trading blame.

Trump’s reemergence as a peace broker — barely a year into his controversial second term — has reignited debate over his unconventional approach to diplomacy.

Dr. Yossi Mekelberg, a Middle East scholar at Chatham House in London, told Naija247news that the success of the Cairo deal “represents a dramatic re-entry of American influence in the region.”

“For years, U.S. credibility in the Middle East waned. If this ceasefire holds, it could restore Washington’s leverage — and Trump will take full credit,” Mekelberg said.

Reactions Across the Globe

The announcement drew swift international reactions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the development but urged both parties to “translate commitments into verifiable peace.”

“Ceasefires are only as strong as the trust that underpins them. The world must now ensure that humanitarian corridors remain open and that civilians are protected,” Guterres said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN agencies also praised the agreement, noting that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had reached catastrophic levels.

“This truce is a window for humanity,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We must seize it to deliver medical aid, restore hospitals, and save lives.”

In Washington, Republican and Democratic lawmakers were split in their reactions. While Trump’s supporters celebrated what they called “a triumph of strength diplomacy,” critics accused the administration of sidelining long-term peace frameworks for short-term optics.

Herzog’s Remark Sparks Nobel Debate

Herzog’s assertion that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize has fueled intense global debate.

Historically, the Nobel Committee has rewarded leaders who demonstrated courage in peacemaking, including Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, and Yasser Arafat, who shared the 1994 Peace Prize for the Oslo Accords.

But Trump’s controversial past — marked by unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and normalization pacts under the Abraham Accords — makes the current discussion highly polarizing.

Dr. Rola Abou-Hassan, a Lebanese political scientist, argued that Herzog’s praise reflects “political gratitude, not moral consensus.”

“Trump may have delivered results, but peace built on transactional diplomacy can unravel as quickly as it is signed,” she told Naija247news from Beirut.

Still, even his critics concede that Trump has defied expectations. His previous facilitation of normalization deals between Israel and several Arab states — including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan — has transformed regional alliances.

Inside the Trump Doctrine

Analysts describe Trump’s current Middle East strategy as a blend of hard power negotiation and opportunistic engagement.

Unlike traditional peace efforts centered on mutual recognition or two-state frameworks, Trump’s approach hinges on economic leverage, political pressure, and personal diplomacy.

“Trump believes in transactional peace — that every party has a price or priority,” said Dr. Joseph Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. “It’s not textbook diplomacy, but in this case, it seems to have worked.”

At the United Nations General Assembly last month, Trump openly hinted at a major peace announcement.

“I have ended more wars in one year than any administration in history,” he told delegates. “I don’t need the Nobel Prize, but I think I’ve earned it.”

That remark, initially dismissed as typical Trumpian bravado, now seems prophetic.

Hamas Confirms Participation

In a rare public statement, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh confirmed the group’s participation in the ceasefire and praised Egyptian and Qatari mediators for their “balanced efforts.”

“Our decision was guided by the suffering of our people and the need to rebuild Gaza,” Haniyeh said. “We hope this marks the beginning of a new era where our rights are recognized and respected.”

The statement did not mention Trump by name but acknowledged the “international contributions” that made the agreement possible.

What Comes Next

Diplomats warn that implementation will be the true test.

The ceasefire’s second phase reportedly involves negotiations toward a long-term political framework that could lead to limited Palestinian self-governance in Gaza and parts of the West Bank — a potential precursor to renewed discussions about a two-state solution.

However, skeptics caution that without mutual trust and economic rehabilitation, the fragile peace could collapse.

Dr. Salam Fayyad, former Palestinian Prime Minister, told Naija247news that “hope must be matched by honesty.”

“Ceasefires buy time; they don’t buy peace. But for now, Gazans can breathe. And that is worth something.”

A Global Spotlight on the Nobel Committee

As the Nobel Peace Prize Committee prepares to announce this year’s laureate on Friday, speculation is rife about whether Trump could indeed receive the world’s most prestigious peace honor.

If nominated and awarded, he would join an exclusive list of U.S. presidents to have received the prize — Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009).

However, committee insiders reportedly remain cautious, given the divisive global reactions to Trump’s foreign policy record.

A European diplomat, speaking anonymously, said, “The Nobel is about moral courage, not political theater. Trump’s deal may be historic, but time will tell whether it endures.”

Conclusion: Between Praise and Provocation

For now, Herzog’s words have reignited a global conversation about peace, politics, and power.

Whether or not Trump wins the Nobel Prize, his name is once again dominating global headlines — and the fragile hope for a peaceful Middle East rests, at least partly, on his unpredictable brand of diplomacy.

As dawn breaks over Gaza, a weary region dares to hope that this time, peace might hold.

