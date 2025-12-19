President Tinubu Leads APC 15th NEC Meeting in Abuja Amid Party Reshuffle

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. The session began at 6:05 pm upon the President’s arrival.

This marks the APC’s second NEC gathering in 2025, following the February session, and the first since Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda was elected APC national chairman in July. The meeting was preceded by an opening Christian prayer led by Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu.

Our correspondent observed the presence of several serving and former governors, top party chieftains, and principal officers of the National Assembly. Notably, six governors who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC also attended, including Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas.

The APC NEC, the party’s highest decision-making body between conventions, brings together the President, Vice President, national chairman, members of the National Working Committee, governors, and other key stakeholders. It is tasked with taking binding decisions on party administration, policy direction, and preparations for upcoming elections.

The meeting comes shortly after the APC rescheduled its National Caucus and NEC sessions from December 15–16 to December 18–19, holding the NEC at the Presidential Villa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.