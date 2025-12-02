President Tinubu Holds Strategic Meeting With Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas at State House

Abuja, Dec. 1, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday held a strategic meeting with Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The governor was accompanied by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, as the discussions took place behind closed doors.

This marked Governor Kefas’s first visit to the State House since his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. His formal reception into the ruling party had initially been scheduled for November 19, but the event was postponed following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State—a crisis that has since been resolved with the safe release of the girls.

While neither President Tinubu nor Governor Kefas spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, sources suggest that both political strategy and security matters were likely discussed. Analysts note that the visit underscores the APC’s efforts to consolidate support in key states ahead of the 2027 elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.