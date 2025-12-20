President Tinubu Embarks on Three-State Tour: Borno, Bauchi, Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for a three-state visit covering Borno, Bauchi, and Lagos.

In Borno, he is set to commission projects delivered by the Babagana Zulum administration in partnership with the Federal Government. He will also attend the wedding of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Governor and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, the President will proceed to Bauchi to offer condolences to the state government and family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the prominent Tijjaniyya cleric who passed away on November 27.

After Bauchi, President Tinubu will travel to Lagos for the end-of-year holidays, where he will serve as guest of honour at the Eyo Festival on December 27 at Tafawa Balewa Square. The event will celebrate notable figures, including the President’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, former Governor Lateef Jakande, and Chief Michael Otedola.

