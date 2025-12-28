President Tinubu Departs for Europe Ahead of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu left Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe, continuing his end-of-year breakand preparing for an official engagement in the United Arab Emirates.

The President has been invited by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AlNahyan, President of the UAE, to attend the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, scheduled to hold early January in Abu Dhabi.

ADSW is a globally recognised, weeklong summit that brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to advance sustainable development strategies, share innovations, and mobilise actionable solutions for economic, social, and environmental challenges.

This year’s summit carries the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, designed to connect ambition with practical action across finance, technology, and people-focused initiatives, highlighting pathways for sustainable growth and global progress.

President Tinubu is expected to engage with international partners, explore investment opportunities, and showcase Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable development ahead of 2026. He will return to the country following the conclusion of the summit.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.