President Tinubu consoles Anthony Joshua following Ogun State crash

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to Nigerian-British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after a tragic road accident in Ogun State left the boxer injured and claimed the lives of two of his associates.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President personally called Joshua to express sympathy and offer prayers for his recovery. “I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital,” the statement said.

Tinubu also reached out to Joshua’s mother to offer support and prayers. “I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call,” the President added.

Further demonstrating the Federal Government’s concern, Tinubu spoke with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was present at the hospital with Joshua. The President said, “The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention.”

While currently abroad, Tinubu had earlier expressed sympathy via his official X account, noting the boxer’s courage, discipline, and dedication to Nigeria. “As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride,” he wrote.

He called for unity and mutual support during times of grief and offered prayers for both Joshua and the deceased associates. “I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed,” Tinubu stated.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.