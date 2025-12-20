President Tinubu Arrives Lagos for End-of-Year Holidays After Borno, Bauchi Visits

Lagos – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Lagos State to spend the festive season following official visits to Borno and Bauchi states, underscoring a mix of governance, condolences, and cultural engagements during the holiday period.

Reception in Lagos

The President was welcomed at the presidential wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, senior government officials, and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His arrival marks the conclusion of a three-state tour that began in Abuja on Saturday.

Governance Engagements in Borno

In Maiduguri, Borno State, President Tinubu commissioned a series of projects executed by the state government under Governor Babagana Zulum in collaboration with the Federal Government. The projects, spanning infrastructure and social development, are aimed at improving livelihoods in the region.

While in the state, Tinubu also attended the high-profile wedding of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno Governor and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to Hadiza Kam Salem, blending official duties with social obligations.

Condolence Visit in Bauchi

From Borno, the President proceeded to Bauchi State, where he paid a condolence visit to the state government and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late prominent Islamic cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, who passed away on November 27. The visit highlighted Tinubu’s commitment to religious and community leadership recognition.

Festive Agenda in Lagos

Upon arrival in Lagos, President Tinubu is scheduled to participate in several cultural and social events. Notably, he will serve as the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival on December 27, held at Tafawa Balewa Square. The festival will celebrate prominent personalities, including Tinubu’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, as well as former Lagos State Governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.

Political Significance

The President’s visits demonstrate a balance between governance, tradition, and personal engagement during the holiday season. Analysts note that such tours reinforce federal presence in states recovering from security challenges while maintaining cultural diplomacy and community outreach.

Outlook

As Nigerians prepare to celebrate the festive season, President Tinubu’s return to Lagos sets the stage for a blend of policy reflection, cultural engagement, and holiday observance. The Eyo Festival, in particular, will offer a high-profile platform for celebrating the legacy of Lagos’s leaders while highlighting the role of tradition in contemporary governance.

