President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following allegations levelled against him.

The resignation was confirmed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement released on Tuesday. Onanuga noted that President Tinubu “accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.”

Nnaji, who was appointed Minister in August 2023, tendered his resignation in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria. In the letter, he stated that he had “been a target of blackmail by political opponents.”

President Tinubu expressed gratitude to Nnaji for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to integrity and accountability in public office.

Background:

Geoffrey Nnaji’s resignation comes amid allegations concerning the authenticity of his academic certificates. While the Minister has denied any wrongdoing, he chose to step down voluntarily to maintain the credibility of the office and the Ministry.

This development adds to the ongoing political discourse surrounding cabinet appointments and ministerial accountability within Nigeria, as President Tinubu continues to oversee his administration’s agenda for national development and technological innovation.

