“‘President of Peace’? From Sokoto to Venezuela, the Lethal Reality of American Force”

On the surface, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent description of President Donald Trump as the “president of peace” might read like standard political hyperbole. Yet the statement raises profound questions about the dissonance between rhetoric and action in American foreign policy. Over the past year, the Trump administration has carried out military strikes in at least seven countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, demonstrating a pattern far removed from traditional notions of peace.

For nations like Nigeria, these interventions are not abstract headlines—they carry tangible security and sovereignty implications. On Christmas Day 2025, for instance, U.S. forces conducted what Trump described as “powerful and deadly” strikes in Sokoto State, targeting groups allegedly affiliated with ISIL (ISIS). While framed as counterterrorism, the strikes mark an unprecedented unilateral U.S. military presence on Nigerian soil. Questions abound: Was Abuja consulted? What legal frameworks govern such foreign military action? And most critically, how does this intervention shape local and regional stability?

A Global Pattern of Force

The Sokoto strikes fit into a broader pattern of American military assertiveness under Trump’s second term. In Iraq, air operations targeted facilities linked to armed groups threatening U.S. personnel, maintaining a U.S. footprint two decades after the initial invasion. Yemen experienced an escalation in Operation Rough Rider, with near-daily air and naval attacks against Houthi forces. Iran saw strikes on nuclear-related sites, heightening regional tensions, while Syria faced U.S. targeting of militia infrastructure in December 2025. In Somalia, over 100 air strikes hit areas linked to al-Shabab, raising concerns over civilian casualties and the absence of transparent reporting. Even the Caribbean region was not spared, with the U.S. targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in ways critics describe as extrajudicial.

Across these theatres, the pattern is unmistakable: a White House insisting on protecting American interests and global stability, and critics warning that the rhetoric of “peace” masks aggressive interventionism. Rubio’s label of Trump as a peacemaker, therefore, reads less as a reflection of reality and more as a strategic framing, designed to legitimise a broad and continuous use of military force.

Nigeria in the Eye of the Storm

For Nigeria, the Sokoto operation is particularly instructive. Unlike conventional U.S. partners in Africa, Nigeria was neither a formal target of long-standing intervention nor a passive beneficiary of counterterrorism assistance. The unilateral strikes risk diplomatic friction and, potentially, the inflaming of local insurgencies. Such interventions may also inadvertently empower extremist narratives, offering propaganda to groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP that the Nigerian state is reliant on foreign powers for territorial and operational security.

Moreover, U.S. action on Nigerian soil raises profound legal and ethical questions. Under international law, the sovereignty of states is sacrosanct, and any foreign military intervention without explicit consent constitutes a breach. While Washington frames these strikes as counterterrorism, the lack of public disclosure, consultation with Abuja, and independent verification fuels perceptions of neocolonial overreach.

The Human Cost

Beyond legalities and diplomacy, the human toll cannot be ignored. In Yemen, Somalia, and Syria, civilians have been caught in the crossfire of operations justified in the name of “stability.” In Sokoto, while no formal civilian casualty reports have emerged, the potential for collateral damage and disruption to local communities remains high. Peace, as Rubio invokes it, is illusory when measured against the displacement, trauma, and economic disruption that accompany foreign strikes.

This tension between rhetoric and reality is starkest in Latin America. On January 3, 2026, U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in what the White House described as a combined military and law-enforcement operation. The duo was flown to New York and is expected to face federal charges. While framed as the promotion of liberty and the rule of law, the operation drew widespread condemnation from nations including China and Colombia, raising alarms over sovereignty and precedent. Rubio’s portrayal of Trump as a “president of peace” seems incompatible with such overt coercive interventions.

The Geopolitical Ripple Effect

The implications of these interventions are not confined to immediate target zones. Repeated strikes across multiple continents reshape global strategic calculations, embolden rival powers, and create volatile environments for regional actors. African nations, including Nigeria, are forced to navigate a complex landscape where their own security calculus must contend with the presence of an assertive superpower operating unilaterally within their borders. These actions risk undermining regional organizations, such as ECOWAS, and weaken the norms of multilateral diplomacy in favor of unilateral enforcement.

Rhetoric vs. Reality

Rubio’s statement, while politically expedient domestically, underscores a broader problem in modern international relations: the disjunction between public messaging and operational reality. Labeling an administration as peaceful while it engages in wide-ranging, high-intensity military operations misleads not only domestic audiences but the international community. In practice, such rhetoric may lower the bar for interventionist policies, erode international law, and normalize military action as the default tool of foreign policy.

For Nigeria, this lesson is clear. While Abuja maintains its sovereignty and manages internal security challenges from Boko Haram to banditry, external powers may act unilaterally in ways that complicate domestic efforts. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for policymakers, civil society, and citizens who demand accountability, both at home and abroad.

A Call for Scrutiny

As Trump’s second term unfolds, scrutiny of U.S. foreign policy must remain rigorous. Journalists, academics, and policymakers in Africa and beyond need to track the consequences of these interventions. Oversight should focus on legality, humanitarian impact, and long-term geopolitical stability. Nigeria and its peers must also assertively negotiate frameworks that safeguard sovereignty while cooperating on legitimate security concerns.

Ultimately, peace cannot be claimed through rhetoric alone. It is measured by human security, respect for sovereignty, and the minimization of unnecessary conflict. If Rubio’s words are to hold any credibility, they must align with a tangible reduction in violence, not the proliferation of it. For Africa, Latin America, and the wider world, this is more than a semantic dispute—it is a matter of survival, stability, and justice.

Conclusion

Marco Rubio’s assertion that Donald Trump is the “president of peace” is a stark reminder of the gap between political messaging and operational reality. Across Nigeria, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean, the Trump administration’s record reveals a pattern of interventionism, raising questions about legality, ethics, and the human cost of unilateral action.

For Nigeria, these developments underscore a new era of global interdependence and vulnerability. While American strikes may target extremist groups, they also signal a future in which national sovereignty can be challenged without consultation. In this context, “peace” is not merely about the absence of conflict—it is about the preservation of law, legitimacy, and the trust of the people affected. Until rhetoric and reality converge, such claims remain aspirational, at best, and dangerously misleading, at worst

