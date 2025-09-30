Presidency Slams Jonathan’s Economic Record as He Eyes 2027 Presidency

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Presidency has acknowledged former President Goodluck Jonathan’s right to contest the 2027 presidential election but has come down hard on his economic record during his tenure. Reacting to comments by former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, that Jonathan would contest the 2027 presidential poll under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Presidency described Jonathan’s economic legacy as one of “ruin and mismanagement.”

Jonathan’s Economic Record Under Fire

According to the Presidency, Jonathan’s administration depleted Nigeria’s foreign reserves from $66 billion in 2010 to less than $30 billion by 2015, despite generating record revenue from crude oil sales. The Presidency also faulted Jonathan’s administration for failing to pay federal workers’ salaries and allowing 28 states to owe workers huge salary arrears.

Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

In contrast, the Presidency highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, which have led to significant gains. These include a 4.23% GDP growth in Q2 2025, inflation reduction to 20.12% in August 2025, and stabilization of the Naira. The Presidency also noted improvements in road infrastructure and security under President Tinubu.

PDP’s Track Record

The PDP, under whose platform Jonathan seeks to contest, has been criticized for its governance failures and lack of economic vision. The party’s inability to manage the economy and provide basic services to Nigerians has been well-documented.

Jonathan’s Road Ahead

If Jonathan decides to contest the 2027 presidential election, he will have to convince Nigerians that he has a new vision for the country’s economy and a plan to address the challenges that plagued his administration. Given his past record, it remains to be seen whether he can win back the trust of the Nigerian people.

The Presidency’s rebuke of Jonathan’s economic record serves as a reminder of the challenges Nigeria faced during his administration. As Jonathan contemplates a return to the presidency in 2027, Nigerians are unlikely to forget his economic legacy and will be watching closely to see if he can demonstrate a newfound commitment to economic reform and good governance .

