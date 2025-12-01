Presidency Fires Back at Obasanjo, Says Boko Haram Roots Formed Under His Watch

By Naija247news – Abuja | December 2025

The Presidency on Sunday issued a stern response to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of failing to confront the early rise of extremist groups during his administration and urging him to support ongoing national security operations rather than “undermine” them.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, said Obasanjo’s recent remarks in Jos—where he accused the government of failing to protect Nigerians—misrepresented the security situation and risked eroding public confidence.

Obasanjo had told a gathering at a Christmas Carol in Plateau State that Nigerians were “being killed,” insisting that citizens had the right to seek help from the international community if the government could not guarantee safety.

Presidency: “Terrorism Took Root Under Obasanjo”

Responding through a detailed statement on his official social media channels, Dare said Obasanjo should first acknowledge that extremist cells, which later morphed into Boko Haram, were allowed to flourish during his civilian presidency.

“It is historical fact that the ideological foundations and early cells of Boko Haram were incubated during Obasanjo’s civilian presidency. While they recruited, indoctrinated, built camps, and flaunted authority, the state failed to act decisively,” Dare said.

According to him, what should have been “a preventable extremist sect” eventually transformed into a full-blown insurgency and later evolved into a regional terrorist franchise aligned with global jihadist networks.

“For the leader under whom the first seeds of terrorism were allowed to germinate to now issue public lectures is not just ironic, it is reckless,” he said.

“Call Them What They Are: Terrorists”

Dare dismissed attempts to frame the crisis as banditry or foreign aggression, insisting that all the armed groups attacking civilians, raiding villages, abducting residents, and destroying infrastructure are terrorists.

He outlined the country’s current security landscape as a “multi-layered terrorist ecosystem,” including:

internationally designated extremist groups

ISIS- and al-Qaeda-linked cells across the Sahel

violent extremists disguised as bandits

cross-border criminal networks exploiting porous frontiers

ideological insurgents occupying ungoverned spaces

“Let’s call them what they all are: terrorists,” Dare said.

Tinubu Administration “Working on Multiple Fronts”

The Presidency maintained that the Tinubu administration is confronting terrorism through:

modernised military operations

intelligence-driven missions

territorial recovery initiatives

reinstatement of governance structures in liberated areas

community-based engagement

counter-radicalisation programmes

He added that Nigeria continues to collaborate with international partners such as the United States but “will not outsource internal security nor compromise national sovereignty.”

Obasanjo’s Criticism ‘Undermines Morale’ — Presidency

Dare cautioned that public statements by former leaders have national security consequences, noting that such commentary could embolden terrorists and weaken citizens’ confidence.

He urged Obasanjo to leverage his global influence to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism drive “as he has done for other countries,” instead of “offering rhetoric that contributes nothing to current efforts.”

“Former leaders should inspire confidence, not undermine it,” Dare said.

