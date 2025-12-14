Presidency Dismisses Allegations of Political Bias by Anti-Graft Agencies, Blames Opposition Politicians

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Presidency has rejected allegations by opposition figures claiming that President Bola Tinubu is undermining Nigeria’s multiparty democracy and using anti-graft agencies for political purposes, describing the claims as a search for scapegoats after electoral failures.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency said politicians raising concerns were “engaging in subterfuge and the empty search for scapegoats,” adding that they were “blowing hot air” and seeking “cheap political gains.”

“Many of these politicians belong to a dying political party or are failed political office aspirants,” the statement said, emphasizing that freedom of association is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Onanuga noted that all individuals joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did so voluntarily, motivated by the “noticeable gains of President Bola Tinubu’s reform programme,” rejecting claims of coercion.

The statement also addressed accusations that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was being used to target political opponents. The Presidency reiterated that the EFCC operates independently and that the President does not issue directives on investigations or prosecutions.

“While the Presidency does not speak for the EFCC and believes the agency can speak for itself, we reiterate that the EFCC is an independent institution established by law and empowered to carry out its statutory responsibilities without interference or favour,” Onanuga said.

The Presidency added that accountability must apply to all, urging individuals with pending cases before the EFCC to defend themselves if they are clean. It further noted that some critics had previously faced investigations or prosecutions before Tinubu assumed office, while others were implicated in international money laundering probes.

“No one is above the law. Political affiliation should not shield anyone from EFCC statutory work,” the statement said, highlighting Nigeria’s recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list as proof of progress in the anti-corruption drive.

The statement comes after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alleged that the detention of former Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was part of an attempt to intimidate opposition members and coerce defections to the APC. Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies of conducting a “full-blown political witch-hunt.”

The Presidency concluded by warning against the weaponisation of politics to escape accountability and urged politicians to stop undermining national institutions.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.