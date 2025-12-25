Presidency Debunks Reports of Gbajabiamila’s Removal as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff

By Naija247news Correspondent

The Presidency has dismissed as false and misleading reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Presidency described the widely circulated claim as a fabrication designed to sow disaffection within the federal government and mislead the public.

Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, categorically stated that Gbajabiamila remains firmly in office as Chief of Staff to the President, stressing that there has been no change in the structure of the President’s inner administrative team.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely,” Onanuga said.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” he added.

The Presidency said the report was the handiwork of mischievous purveyors of fake news whose objective was to create unnecessary tension and undermine confidence in government operations.

It urged media organisations and social media users to exercise responsibility by verifying information before publishing or sharing unconfirmed reports, warning that misinformation poses a serious threat to public trust and national stability.

The Presidency further advised Nigerians to rely on official government communication channels for accurate and authoritative information on developments within the Tinubu administration.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.