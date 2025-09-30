Menu
Business & Economy

Power Supply Drops Below 4,000MW as Dangote/PENGASSAN Face-Off Enters Day 2

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria’s power supply has taken a hit, dropping below the 4,000-megawatt threshold on Tuesday morning as the dispute between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) enters its second day. The conflict stems from the reported sack of 800 workers by Dangote Refinery, with PENGASSAN claiming the dismissals were unlawful and targeted union members.

The Impact on Power Generation

The load allocation to electricity distribution companies has dropped significantly, with Abuja DisCo receiving 537MW, Ikeja Electric 530MW, and Eko DisCo getting 451MW. Most gas-fired thermal power plants were off the grid, with Delta (472MW) and Egbin (447MW) serving as the main suppliers. According to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), widespread gas shortages reduced available generation from 4,300 MW to about 3,200 MW at the lowest point.

NISO’s Response to the Crisis

To mitigate the impact of the labour-induced gas shortages, NISO deployed contingency measures to preserve grid stability, security, and reliability. These measures included:

– *Hydropower Optimization*: Strategic ramp-ups from major hydro stations contributed over 400 MW of additional output.

– *Generation Dispatch and Load Balancing*: Real-time load adjustments matched available generation with system demand.

– *Voltage and Frequency Support*: Continuous deployment of reactive power compensation and reserve monitoring.

– *Demand-Side Management*: Selective load shedding applied to avert system-wide collapse.

The dispute between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN has significant implications for Nigeria’s power sector, highlighting the need for swift resolution to prevent further disruptions. As NISO works to maintain grid stability, the situation underscores the importance of dialogue and cooperation between stakeholders to ensure a reliable power supply for the nation .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

