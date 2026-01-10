Power Is Temporary, Everyone Will Have Their Turn — Wike Tells Rivers Leaders

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that no leader holds power forever, stressing that everyone will eventually have their turn to serve.

Wike made the remarks during his “thank you” visit to Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he met with party leaders, traditional rulers, women and youths from the council.

Naija247news reports that the FCT minister has been touring the 23 local government areas of Rivers State to appreciate residents for their support during the 2023 general elections and to seek continued backing for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

Reflecting on leadership and power, Wike warned that authority is temporary and ultimately determined by God, noting that no individual can rule indefinitely.

“We should know that today I am a leader; tomorrow it will be your turn too. No one man can be a leader forever,” Wike said.

“It is not possible. God has never allowed that. So, everyone is saying Wike is our leader. As it is today, yes, but it can never be forever.”

According to Naija247news, the minister also spoke on the principle of succession, urging political actors to accept that leadership naturally changes hands over time.

“Man comes, man goes. When I said ‘man comes, man goes,’ people feared. What I mean is that everybody has their own turn. When your time has come, you do whatever you can to the satisfaction of the people and according to the will of God,” he explained.

Wike advised leaders to recognise the temporary nature of power and to show respect to those who will eventually assume positions of authority. He cautioned against intolerance and resistance to change, noting that perfection is impossible in leadership.

“So, when you understand that a leader’s time will come, somebody will respect you too. Don’t be looking for excuses because no one is perfect,” he said.

He further stated that the difference between good and bad leadership lies in the willingness to listen.

“A bad leader is one who is advised but remains reluctant to change. But a good leader is one who listens to his people,” Wike added.

Naija247news reports that the former Rivers governor also claimed that the state is unique in its ability to bring together leaders of the two major political parties to work collaboratively, a strategy he said contributed to the emergence of President Tinubu.

Wike’s comments come against the backdrop of ongoing political tension in Rivers State. The state House of Assembly is currently pursuing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over his alleged failure to present the 2026 budget and claims of mismanagement of public funds.

According to Naija247news, most members of the Rivers Assembly are considered loyal to Wike, who has repeatedly criticised Governor Fubara for allegedly abandoning a peace agreement reached before President Tinubu lifted the emergency rule earlier imposed on the state.