“PoS Terminal Prices Surge 30–100% as Nigeria Hits 8.3 Million Registered Devices”

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The cost of Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals in Nigeria has risen sharply between 2023 and 2025, with price increases ranging from 30% for entry-level machines to over 100% for high-end smart terminals, according to a new report by NairaMetrics.

This surge, fueled by inflation, foreign exchange pressures, and rising logistics costs, is reshaping the country’s fast-growing agency banking sector, which relies heavily on PoS devices to deliver financial services to underserved communities.

Price Trends: Entry-Level vs Smart Terminals

Entry-level PoS machines previously priced at ₦15,000–₦20,000 now sell for ₦21,500, marking a 30–40% increase.

Advanced Android and smart terminals have doubled in price, rising from ₦30,000–₦40,000 to ₦62,000–₦85,000.

Despite the steep increases, demand remains high, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where PoS devices are often the primary gateway to formal banking and payment services.

Market Penetration and Fintech Dominance

According to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), 8.3 million PoS terminals were registered nationwide as of March 2025. The market is dominated by fintech companies, which aggressively distribute terminals to onboard new agents, while some commercial banks also issue devices.

An official from a leading fintech firm, speaking anonymously, explained the price surge:

“The dollar rate is a major factor. Currently, there is no locally produced PoS; all are imported, and the price has to reflect the exchange rates.”

He added that some companies are absorbing part of the cost to maintain affordability and promote financial inclusion, despite the rising operational expenses.

Implications for Agency Banking

The steep price increases are forcing stakeholders to rethink their business models:

Higher Barriers for New Agents – Rising terminal costs may slow agent onboarding, especially in low-income areas. Operational Adjustments – Fintechs may need to revise transaction fees or commission structures to maintain profitability. Financial Inclusion Risks – If prices continue to escalate, rural populations may lose access to essential financial services.

Potential Solutions and Policy Recommendations

Industry experts suggest that local production of PoS devices could significantly reduce dependence on imports and mitigate price shocks from currency volatility. Additionally, policy support, such as import tariff incentives for fintechs, could help keep devices affordable and sustain growth in the sector.

The Outlook

With demand for digital payment solutions showing no signs of slowing, stakeholders are carefully monitoring how fintechs, commercial banks, and government regulators will navigate cost pressures, agent onboarding challenges, and the broader push for financial inclusion.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.