Portugal Did Not Deny Nigeria’s Claim on Grounded Air Force Aircraft in Burkina Faso

A viral video alleging that the Government of Portugal publicly denied Nigeria’s explanation over a grounded Air Force aircraft in Burkina Faso has been found to be false and misleading, PRNigeria has established.

The controversy began in early December 2025 when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 transport aircraft made an unexpected landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, while en route to Portugal for scheduled maintenance. The diversion, according to NAF, was in line with international aviation safety protocols after the crew sought the nearest suitable airfield.

Burkina Faso’s ruling military authorities, alongside allies in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—which includes Mali and Niger—condemned the landing as an unauthorised entry into their airspace and initially detained the personnel on board. The incident quickly escalated into a diplomatic row, drawing regional and international attention.

In response, NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame clarified that the diversion was precautionary and routine, stressing that the crew received cooperation from Burkinabe authorities upon landing.

However, amidst the tension, a video circulated online claiming that Portugal had denied Nigeria’s account, insisting it had no record of any planned mission or diplomatic request. The video alleged this exposed a lie by the Nigerian government.

PRNigeria’s investigation revealed that the video was manipulated and misleading. The footage contained only a Nigerian-accented voice-over, with muted subjects and unrelated clips spliced in. A comprehensive search of international media outlets and official Portuguese government sources found no evidence that Lisbon issued any statement refuting Nigeria’s narrative.

Instead, reputable reports acknowledged Nigerian media coverage of the emergency landing and subsequent diplomatic exchanges, but none included verified statements from Portugal. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also debunked false claims that Portugal had summoned its envoy, describing such reports as online misinformation.

Further checks confirmed that the flight was a routine, duly authorised ferry mission, not a clandestine intelligence operation as speculated in some quarters. Officials warned that the spread of fabricated narratives was part of a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Nigeria and straining regional relations.

Our sources concludes that the claim Portugal denied Nigeria’s account of the grounded aircraft is unsupported by credible evidence. No verified statement from Portuguese authorities substantiates the viral video, making the allegation false.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.