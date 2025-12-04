Pope Leo XIV Hints at 2026 Visit to Algeria to Honor Saint Augustine

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

Pope Leo XIV announced on Tuesday, December 2, that he hopes to visit Algeria in 2026 as part of a broader trip to Africa, following the conclusion of his first international journey as pontiff.

“I hope to make a trip to Africa, which could be my next trip,” the US-born pontiff said during a press conference aboard the papal plane returning from a six-day visit to Turkey and Lebanon.

He expressed a particular desire to visit Algeria to explore sites associated with Saint Augustine, the fifth-century theologian and philosopher from the North African country. “Personally, I hope to go to Algeria to visit the places from the life of Saint Augustine,” Pope Leo said.

The pontiff, elected in May, is a member of the Augustinian order, founded in the 13th century, which has nearly 3,000 members across about 50 countries. He emphasized that such a visit would promote dialogue and bridge-building between Christian and Muslim communities.

“The figure of Saint Augustine plays an important role as a bridge because in Algeria he is highly respected as a son of the nation,” the 70-year-old Pope added.

A Vatican source told AFP that the African itinerary could also include visits to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Beyond Africa, Pope Leo said he would like to travel to Latin America, including Argentina, Uruguay, and Peru, where he spent more than 20 years as a missionary.

During his visit to Lebanon and Turkey, the Pope called for an end to hostilities in Lebanon and new approaches to peace in the Middle East. The highlight of the trip was a mass attended by some 150,000 people at Beirut’s waterfront, marking a significant moment for the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Before landing in Rome on Tuesday afternoon, Pope Leo told journalists aboard the papal plane that he looks forward to his next international trip, although the dates and locations have not yet been officially confirmed.

The pontiff’s potential visit to Algeria would underscore his ongoing efforts to foster interfaith dialogue and highlight historical figures like Saint Augustine, who are revered across religious and cultural boundaries

