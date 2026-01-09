Pope Leo Condemns Abortion and Surrogacy as Assaults on Human Dignity in First Major Moral Address

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) –Pope Leo has delivered his strongest condemnation yet of abortion and surrogacy, branding both practices as assaults on human dignity in what is widely seen as his first major intervention on some of the most divisive moral issues confronting the global community.

In a wide-ranging address at the Vatican touching on justice, prisoners’ rights, migration, family life and the protection of vulnerable groups, the new pontiff said abortion “cuts short a growing life and refuses to welcome the gift of life,” warning against what he described as “deceptive forms of compassion” increasingly promoted by modern societies.

Framing his remarks within a broader theological reflection on human dignity, Pope Leo said human beings are “created in the image and likeness of God,” and called to love by virtue of their creation.

“Human beings are created in the image and likeness of God who by calling them into existence out of love has at the same time called them to love,” the Pope said.

He identified the family as the primary space where that calling finds expression, while warning that the institution is under sustained global pressure.

“Despite its centrality, the institution of the family faces two crucial challenges today,” Pope Leo said.

He cited neglect by the international system and the growth of “fragile, broken, and suffering families afflicted by internal difficulties and disturbing phenomena, including domestic violence.”

The Pope stressed that the union between a man and a woman carries a moral obligation toward unborn children, arguing that the vocation to love necessarily implies responsibility for life.

“The vocation to love and to life… implies a fundamental ethical imperative for enabling families to welcome and fully care for unborn life,” he said.

Condemning abortion in unequivocal terms, Pope Leo said the Holy See was deeply concerned by international initiatives aimed at expanding access to the procedure across national borders.

“The Holy See expresses deep concern about projects aimed at financing cross-border mobility for the purpose of accessing the so-called right to safe abortion,” he said.

He added that it was “deplorable” that public funds were being used to terminate pregnancies rather than to support women and families.

“The primary objective must remain the protection of every unborn child and the effective and concrete support of every woman so that she is able to welcome life,” the Pope said.

Turning to surrogacy, Pope Leo described the practice as a violation of the dignity of both women and children.

“By transforming gestation into a negotiable service, this violates the dignity both of the child, who is reduced to a product, and of the mother, exploiting her body and the generative process and distorting the original relational calling of the family,” he said.

The pontiff also condemned euthanasia, again warning against what he termed “deceptive forms of compassion,” and urged governments to prioritise palliative care and social solidarity instead.

Beyond bioethical issues, Pope Leo addressed prisoners’ rights, political detainees, migrants and the abolition of the death penalty, which he described as “a measure that destroys all hope of forgiveness and renewal.”

The address marks Pope Leo’s clearest articulation to date of his moral and social priorities, signalling a continuation—and possible intensification—of the Vatican’s long-standing opposition to abortion, surrogacy and euthanasia. His remarks are expected to shape the tone of his papacy on issues that continue to divide governments, civil society groups and faith communities worldwide.