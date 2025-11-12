12, November 2025/Naija 247news

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, describing it as a disturbing reflection of Nigeria’s deepening institutional disorder and erosion of governance ethics. Obi said the incident highlights the growing culture of impunity among public officials and the weakening of discipline in security institutions.

Speaking on Tuesday through a statement issued by his media office, Obi expressed concern over the confrontation, which reportedly occurred in Abuja, and has since sparked outrage across social and traditional media platforms. He described the event as “a sad reminder of how Nigeria’s public institutions have become tools for power display rather than service delivery.”

Obi noted that such public altercations between government officials and security personnel project a negative image of the country, particularly at a time when citizens are demanding accountability, order, and professionalism from those in positions of authority.

> “What we witnessed between the FCT Minister and a naval officer is not just an isolated event; it reflects a larger problem of institutional decay. When power is exercised without respect for process, authority loses legitimacy,” Obi stated.

He urged leaders at all levels to conduct themselves with humility and decorum, stressing that no one is above the law. According to him, respect for the rule of law remains the foundation upon which any functional democracy is built.

> “The institutions of governance and security are supposed to serve the people, not to intimidate or subdue them. It is unacceptable for public servants, who are custodians of national trust, to engage in public misconduct,” he added.

Obi further called on the Nigerian government to initiate measures aimed at restoring discipline, civility, and professionalism across the public service. He noted that repeated incidents of institutional confrontation — whether among politicians, military officers, or civil servants — reveal a deeper crisis of leadership and values.

He also linked the trend to the poor reward system and the lack of accountability that have plagued Nigeria’s public sector for decades. “When those who abuse power face no consequence, they embolden others to do the same,” he said.

The Labour Party standard-bearer urged the Federal Government to ensure that both the FCT Minister and the naval authorities conduct an internal review of the incident to prevent future occurrences. He emphasized that leaders must set examples of restraint, even under provocation.

Obi stressed that Nigeria’s democracy would only thrive when institutions operate independently and citizens see justice being applied equally. “The moral authority of leadership is drawn from consistency between words and actions. Our leaders must show, by example, that no office is bigger than the law,” he said.

He expressed hope that the incident would serve as a wake-up call to both political leaders and security agencies to uphold professional conduct and mutual respect, as the nation cannot afford further erosion of public trust.

Peter Obi’s statement underscores growing public discontent with the conduct of those in power and the visible breakdown of order in Nigeria’s governance structure. His call for introspection and institutional reform resonates with citizens who have long lamented the culture of impunity within public service. As debates continue over the Wike–naval officer clash, Nigerians are once again reminded that true leadership lies not in the exercise of power butin the discipline to wield it responsibly.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.