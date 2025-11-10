10, November 2025/Naija 247news

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his support for the creation of Anioma State from the present Delta State, describing the President’s position as a major boost for equity and fair representation in Nigeria’s geopolitical structure.

Tinubu’s position and promise of fairness

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Nwoko disclosed that his recent meeting with President Tinubu offered renewed hope for the long-demanded creation of Anioma State.

According to him, the President’s response to the proposal was “encouraging and deeply thoughtful,” indicating his commitment to balancing Nigeria’s federal structure.

> “President Tinubu understands the logic behind the demand for Anioma State,” Nwoko said. “He believes in fairness and equality. With Anioma as the sixth state for the South-East, the region will be at par with others in the federation.”

The senator said the conversation reflected the President’s interest in addressing long-standing regional disparities, particularly the underrepresentation of the South-East, which currently has only five states compared to six in other regions.

Historical context and the case for Anioma State

Nwoko traced the history of Anioma State agitation to the pre-independence era and subsequent constitutional conferences that followed Nigeria’s transition to democratic rule.

He explained that the call for Anioma, which means “good land” in the local dialect, is rooted in cultural, linguistic, and geographical ties with the South-East zone.

The Delta North Senator noted that the proposed Anioma State encompasses nine local government areas within Delta North, with Asaba as its natural capital. He stressed that the region has all the economic, administrative, and infrastructural capacity to function as a viable state.

> “Anioma is not just an emotional demand. It is a logical pursuit for balance and justice. We have the people, resources, and structure to stand as a full-fledged state,” he maintained.

According to Nwoko, the creation of Anioma would bring governance closer to the people, unlock regional development potential, and correct decades of perceived marginalization.

Political support and legislative efforts

The senator further disclosed that several lawmakers across political lines had expressed support for the proposal, noting that state creation remains a constitutional process that requires national consensus.

He explained that his office had initiated consultations with members of the National Assembly, political leaders, and traditional rulers to build a broad coalition that would back the state creation bill once it is presented for debate.

> “The National Assembly plays a crucial role in constitutional amendments,” Nwoko said. “But with political will and unity of purpose, Anioma State can become a reality within this administration.”

He added that the growing momentum around the proposal was fueled by Tinubu’s inclusive governance philosophy, which prioritizes national balance and fair representation.

Balancing Nigeria’s geopolitical structure

Nwoko emphasized that the creation of Anioma State is not just a local demand but a national necessity aimed at correcting structural imbalances.

He argued that having only five states in the South-East zone undermines the principles of federal equity and affects the region’s access to political appointments, representation, and federal resources.

> “No region should feel shortchanged in a united Nigeria,” he said. “Creating Anioma State would align the South-East with other zones and strengthen our democracy.”

The senator also highlighted that the proposal aligns with Nigeria’s long-term quest for restructuring, devolution of power, and inclusive development.

He maintained that the project enjoys bipartisan and cross-regional support because it serves both justice and administrative efficiency.

Stakeholders’ engagement and regional unity

Nwoko revealed that consultations were ongoing with governors, traditional leaders, and key opinion leaders from both the South-South and South-East regions to ensure that the movement remains united and non-partisan.

He said the proposed Anioma State should be seen as a bridge between the South-East and South-South, capable of fostering greater cultural and economic cooperation among both regions.

> “Anioma is a unifying project,” Nwoko said. “It connects the Igbo-speaking South-East with the South-South and can become a model for peaceful coexistence and development.”

He added that the movement’s success would depend on sustained dialogue, political lobbying, and civic mobilization at the grassroots level.

Senator Nwoko called on Nigerians, especially leaders from the South-East and South-South, to rally behind the initiative and support the President’s openness to the idea.

He expressed optimism that with Tinubu’s commitment to equity and inclusion, the decades-long dream of Anioma State could soon be realized.

> “Anioma State represents hope for fairness, balance, and unity,” Nwoko said. “This is not just about Delta North; it’s about completing Nigeria’s federal structure. The time for Anioma is now.”

As consultations continue, the renewed momentum under the Tinubu administration has reignited optimism that the longstanding agitation for Anioma State might finally find political will and legislative support to become reality

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.