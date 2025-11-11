11, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was on Tuesday confronted by armed soldiers while inspecting a disputed plot of land in Gaduwa, Abuja, raising fresh questions about the misuse of military personnel in civil land matters. Wike, who arrived at the site with officials from the FCT Administration (FCTA) and the Development Control Department, accused a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo (rtd.), of orchestrating the military intervention to enforce his alleged claim on the land.

The incident has highlighted ongoing tensions in land governance within Nigeria’s capital and sparked public debate about the role of military influence in private land disputes.

Access to site blocked by armed soldiers

According to eyewitnesses, Wike and his entourage were stopped from entering the site by fully armed soldiers. One FCTA official described the scene as “intimidating and completely unprofessional,” stressing that “no public official, not even a minister, should be threatened in the line of duty.”

Wike himself addressed the soldiers directly, questioning their mandate and reminding them that “no one is above the law.” He emphasised that the ministry was carrying out routine development control duties and had legal authority to inspect and regulate the land.

Eyewitnesses noted that despite repeated requests for documents supporting the military action, the soldiers failed to provide any official orders authorising the blockade, further raising concerns about the chain of command and accountability.

Allegations against former Chief of Naval Staff

Wike publicly accused retired Vice Admiral Gambo of instigating the military presence at the site to reinforce a claim over the disputed land. He stated that the ex-Naval chief had neither presented title documents nor followed proper legal channels for land acquisition.

“Bringing armed soldiers to intimidate a minister and his officials is unacceptable,” Wike said. “If you have lawful ownership, provide the documentation. No one is above the law, not even former service chiefs.”

According to the minister, the soldiers indicated they were acting on instructions purportedly from the ex-Naval chief, who allegedly claims ownership of the Gaduwa plot. Wike maintained that such private interests cannot override the rule of law and that land administration in the FCT will proceed according to statutory provisions.

Rule of law and government response

The minister warned that the FCT Administration would not tolerate unlawful interference in land matters, regardless of the status or rank of individuals involved. Wike said he had already reached out to the Chief of Defence Staff and the current Chief of Naval Staff, who pledged that the incident would be investigated and proper action taken.

“This is about enforcing the law and protecting citizens’ rights,” Wike told reporters. “We cannot allow any individual, regardless of previous military service, to use armed force to intimidate government officials or override statutory procedures.”

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the use of military personnel in civilian matters, prompting calls from legal experts and civil-society groups for stricter enforcement of the separation between military influence and civil governance.

Implications for land governance in Abuja

The Gaduwa land standoff is emblematic of broader challenges in land administration within the FCT. Observers note that Nigeria’s capital has faced recurring conflicts over land ownership, encroachment, and illegal development. The involvement of former senior military officers in such disputes raises questions about equal access to justice and fairness in the application of regulations.

Experts warn that if the matter is not resolved transparently, it could set a dangerous precedent, signalling that influence or past service can be leveraged to bypass legal procedures. Conversely, a lawful resolution could reinforce public confidence in the FCT Administration and clarify the limits of military involvement in civil disputes.

Public reaction and political undertones

Reactions to the incident have been mixed. Many citizens and advocacy groups expressed concern over the intimidation of a federal minister by soldiers, warning that it undermines the principle of civilian oversight. Others pointed to the influence of retired military officials in politics and governance, calling for reforms to prevent conflicts of interest in land administration.

Political analysts note that the standoff could have wider implications, including scrutiny of land policies, enforcement of development regulations, and the accountability of high-ranking individuals who seek to leverage past positions for personal gain.

As the FCT Administration coordinates with the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian military, the Gaduwa land dispute serves as a critical test of the rule of law and civilian authority in Nigeria’s capital. Minister Wike has made it clear that illegal military intimidation and land grabbing will not be tolerated.

The outcome of this confrontation could have lasting consequences for land governance in Abuja, the credibility of civil authorities, and public confidence in fair enforcement of the law. For now, the incident is a stark reminder that legality and due process must govern land ownership and administration — not force, influence, or intimidation.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.