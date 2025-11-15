Resignations Not a Setback — Our Struggle Is Tough, Not Many Can Endure, Says Obidient Movement

15, November 2025/Naija 247news

The leadership of the Obidient Movement has reacted to the wave of resignations by some of its interim appointees, insisting that the development is neither a crisis nor a setback but a natural phase in the evolution of a mass-driven political force. The latest exit, that of the Director of Mobilisation, Morris Monye, sparked conversations among supporters, but the movement says the mission remains intact and unshaken.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the movement expressed appreciation to all former appointees for their sacrifices and contributions, noting that the project of building a new Nigeria rests on collective, voluntary commitment rather than positions or titles.

Transitions Are Normal in Tough Struggles — Tanko

According to Tanko, the movement, operating under the political philosophy of former presidential candidate Peter Obi, fully understands that the terrain it has chosen to navigate is rugged and demanding. He explained that the intensity of Nigeria’s current political climate means only the most committed may stay the course, and resignations should be viewed as part of the growth cycle of any revolutionary organization.

“Resignation from leadership of a popular, revolutionary movement in our current situation is understandable,” Tanko said.

“We know our struggle is tough, and many may not endure to the end. But these transitions are part of the growth process and unavoidable in building an efficient movement that will restore prosperity, hope and justice to Nigeria.”

The statement clarified that no individual is coerced into service within the movement, as its structure is built on voluntary participation and self-nomination. This, Tanko noted, reflects the ethos of openness and inclusiveness that the Obidient Movement has championed since inception.

Movement Values Feedback, Encourages Selfless Participation

Speaking further, Tanko stressed that the movement places high value on constructive criticism and suggestions from supporters across the country and in the diaspora. He said such feedback is essential as the group strengthens, restructures and consolidates its operational framework ahead of upcoming political engagements.

“The Obidient Movement is a voluntary organisation in which members voluntarily engage in its activities, with support from interested individuals and organisations,” he said.

He added that Peter Obi has consistently provided physical, financial and moral support to the movement, underscoring his dedication to building a values-based political culture anchored on transparency, service and national renewal.

“We encourage everyone to remain steadfast and continue to contribute positively to the process of renewal and growth. Together, we will emerge stronger and more united in the pursuit of our shared vision for a new Nigeria,” Tanko added.

No Room for Bigotry, Thuggery or Unpatriotic Conduct

Tanko reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to remaining a disciplined, issue-driven and morally grounded organisation. He stressed that the group would never descend into activities that undermine national unity or public trust.

“As a movement, we shall continue to raise the bar of participation in governance and at no time descend into activities that are not edifying of our nation such as spying, bigotry or thuggery,” he stated.

He noted that the character of the movement—defined by peaceful engagement, civic responsibility and political enlightenment—would remain intact regardless of internal transitions or external pressures.

Next Line of Action Coming Soon

Tanko assured supporters that the leadership is consulting widely and will soon unveil a detailed roadmap for the next phase of the movement’s reorganisation. According to him, the new direction will reposition the Obidient Movement as a central force in Nigeria’s political realignment.

“Soonest, and after due consultation, we will announce the next line of actions that will make the Obidient Movement the vanguard of national redemption and transformation. Let us keep faith with the mission,” he said.

With its latest statement, the Obidient Movement is sending a clear message that while leadership exits may stir public attention, the foundational vision of the group remains untouched. It emphasizes collective ownership, voluntary service, discipline and resilience—values that have made the movement one of the most influential citizen-led platforms in Nigeria’s recent political history.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with governance challenges and demands for accountability, the movement insists that its mission to champion justice, hope and prosperity cannot be halted by the departure of a few members. Instead, the leadership projects confidence that transitions will strengthen the coalition and bring it closer to its ultimate goal — building a new Nigeria grounded in integrity, equity and good governance.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.