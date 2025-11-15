Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Resignations Not a Setback — Our Struggle Is Tough, Not Many Can Endure, Says Obidient Movement

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, November 2025/Naija 247news

The leadership of the Obidient Movement has reacted to the wave of resignations by some of its interim appointees, insisting that the development is neither a crisis nor a setback but a natural phase in the evolution of a mass-driven political force. The latest exit, that of the Director of Mobilisation, Morris Monye, sparked conversations among supporters, but the movement says the mission remains intact and unshaken.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the movement expressed appreciation to all former appointees for their sacrifices and contributions, noting that the project of building a new Nigeria rests on collective, voluntary commitment rather than positions or titles.

Transitions Are Normal in Tough Struggles — Tanko

According to Tanko, the movement, operating under the political philosophy of former presidential candidate Peter Obi, fully understands that the terrain it has chosen to navigate is rugged and demanding. He explained that the intensity of Nigeria’s current political climate means only the most committed may stay the course, and resignations should be viewed as part of the growth cycle of any revolutionary organization.

“Resignation from leadership of a popular, revolutionary movement in our current situation is understandable,” Tanko said.

“We know our struggle is tough, and many may not endure to the end. But these transitions are part of the growth process and unavoidable in building an efficient movement that will restore prosperity, hope and justice to Nigeria.”

The statement clarified that no individual is coerced into service within the movement, as its structure is built on voluntary participation and self-nomination. This, Tanko noted, reflects the ethos of openness and inclusiveness that the Obidient Movement has championed since inception.

Movement Values Feedback, Encourages Selfless Participation

Speaking further, Tanko stressed that the movement places high value on constructive criticism and suggestions from supporters across the country and in the diaspora. He said such feedback is essential as the group strengthens, restructures and consolidates its operational framework ahead of upcoming political engagements.

“The Obidient Movement is a voluntary organisation in which members voluntarily engage in its activities, with support from interested individuals and organisations,” he said.

He added that Peter Obi has consistently provided physical, financial and moral support to the movement, underscoring his dedication to building a values-based political culture anchored on transparency, service and national renewal.

“We encourage everyone to remain steadfast and continue to contribute positively to the process of renewal and growth. Together, we will emerge stronger and more united in the pursuit of our shared vision for a new Nigeria,” Tanko added.

No Room for Bigotry, Thuggery or Unpatriotic Conduct

Tanko reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to remaining a disciplined, issue-driven and morally grounded organisation. He stressed that the group would never descend into activities that undermine national unity or public trust.

“As a movement, we shall continue to raise the bar of participation in governance and at no time descend into activities that are not edifying of our nation such as spying, bigotry or thuggery,” he stated.

He noted that the character of the movement—defined by peaceful engagement, civic responsibility and political enlightenment—would remain intact regardless of internal transitions or external pressures.

Next Line of Action Coming Soon

Tanko assured supporters that the leadership is consulting widely and will soon unveil a detailed roadmap for the next phase of the movement’s reorganisation. According to him, the new direction will reposition the Obidient Movement as a central force in Nigeria’s political realignment.

“Soonest, and after due consultation, we will announce the next line of actions that will make the Obidient Movement the vanguard of national redemption and transformation. Let us keep faith with the mission,” he said.

With its latest statement, the Obidient Movement is sending a clear message that while leadership exits may stir public attention, the foundational vision of the group remains untouched. It emphasizes collective ownership, voluntary service, discipline and resilience—values that have made the movement one of the most influential citizen-led platforms in Nigeria’s recent political history.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with governance challenges and demands for accountability, the movement insists that its mission to champion justice, hope and prosperity cannot be halted by the departure of a few members. Instead, the leadership projects confidence that transitions will strengthen the coalition and bring it closer to its ultimate goal — building a new Nigeria grounded in integrity, equity and good governance.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Albert Akpomudje Crowned 14th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom
Next article
Gumi’s Claims About “Staged Funerals”: PFN Says It’s Insensitive, Irresponsible and Dangerous
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

World Cup Play-Off Final: Ndidi Fit and Ready as Super Eagles Prepare to Face DR Congo

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, November 2025/Naija 247news Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received a...

Politics 2027: Jonathan’s Supporters Storm PDP Convention, Rally Bala Mohammed as Vice

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, November 2025/Naija 247news The race to Nigeria’s 2027 general...

Gumi’s Claims About “Staged Funerals”: PFN Says It’s Insensitive, Irresponsible and Dangerous

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, November 2025/Naija 247news The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)...

Albert Akpomudje Crowned 14th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, November 2025/Naija 247news The Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

World Cup Play-Off Final: Ndidi Fit and Ready as Super Eagles Prepare to Face DR Congo

Sports 0
15, November 2025/Naija 247news Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received a...

Politics 2027: Jonathan’s Supporters Storm PDP Convention, Rally Bala Mohammed as Vice

Politics & Governance 0
15, November 2025/Naija 247news The race to Nigeria’s 2027 general...

Gumi’s Claims About “Staged Funerals”: PFN Says It’s Insensitive, Irresponsible and Dangerous

Religion 0
15, November 2025/Naija 247news The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC