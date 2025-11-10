10, November 2025/Naija 247news

A coalition of progressive state governors has called on traditional rulers across Nigeria to actively support national efforts in combating rising insecurity and banditry. Speaking at a security summit in Abuja, the governors emphasized the vital role of community leaders in fostering peace, facilitating intelligence sharing, and mobilizing local populations in the fight against violent crimes that continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.

Traditional rulers as frontline partners

The governors highlighted the unique position of traditional rulers as custodians of culture, authority, and influence within their communities. They argued that no security strategy can succeed without the active involvement of these local leaders, who are best placed to mediate conflicts, encourage citizens to cooperate with law enforcement, and provide timely intelligence on criminal activities.

“We cannot defeat banditry and violent crime through security forces alone,” one of the governors stated. “Traditional institutions are indispensable partners in the pursuit of lasting peace and community safety.” The summit reinforced the need for a coordinated approach that combines state resources, federal security agencies, and the grassroots networks controlled by traditional leaders.

Community engagement as a cornerstone of security

Governors at the summit explained that traditional rulers could play a critical role in community policing initiatives. By encouraging residents to report suspicious activities, assisting in conflict resolution, and educating the public about government security measures, these leaders can significantly reduce criminal opportunities. “Communities that work with security agencies are safer communities,” a governor noted, urging traditional rulers to leverage their influence to guide citizens toward peaceful coexistence.

Experts argue that intelligence-led policing is most effective when rooted in local knowledge. Bandit groups often exploit gaps between authorities and communities, making the involvement of respected local leaders crucial. According to security analysts, successful anti-banditry campaigns in other regions of the country have consistently involved community-driven intelligence, mediation, and proactive engagement, proving that top-down enforcement alone cannot eliminate the menace.

National efforts and collaborative strategies

The call by progressive governors comes amid escalating incidents of kidnapping, armed robbery, and attacks on farmers and travelers in several states. While state governments are intensifying funding for security operations and modernizing law enforcement equipment, the governors stressed that collaboration with traditional rulers is essential to extend the reach of national strategies into remote areas.

Governors also highlighted the importance of social interventions to complement enforcement. Poverty alleviation, education, and conflict resolution initiatives were identified as critical tools in undermining the appeal of criminal networks. Traditional rulers, who often oversee local development programs, can facilitate these efforts and ensure that government interventions reach the most vulnerable populations.

Challenges and the way forward

While the appeal for traditional rulers’ involvement is promising, experts caution that the initiative requires careful coordination. Conflicting local interests, political rivalries, and historical mistrust between communities and authorities can hamper collaboration. Governors, however, expressed confidence that ongoing dialogue and structured engagement with traditional leaders will strengthen trust and enhance the effectiveness of security operations.

The summit concluded with an agreement to establish regular communication channels between state governments, federal security agencies, and traditional rulers. This framework aims to ensure timely intelligence sharing, coordinated responses to threats, and the promotion of peacebuilding programs across communities affected by banditry and violent crime.

The call by progressive governors for traditional rulers to actively support the fight against banditry underscores the urgent need for a united approach to Nigeria’s security challenges. By harnessing the authority, influence, and local knowledge of community leaders, state and federal governments hope to enhance intelligence gathering, improve citizen cooperation, and reduce the incidence of violent crime. In a country where insecurity continues to threaten lives, livelihoods, and social cohesion, collaboration between governments and traditional institutions is no longer optional—it is essential. As Nigeria confronts these pressing security threats, the combined efforts of political leaders, law enforcement, and traditional rulers offer the most promising path toward restoring stability, ensuring peace, and safeguarding communities nationwide.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.