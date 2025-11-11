11, November 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a high-level government delegation to London to begin formal discussions with British authorities on the possible transfer of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, from the United Kingdom to Nigeria to serve the remainder of his prison sentence.

The diplomatic mission, according to Presidency sources, is part of Nigeria’s broader effort to engage with foreign governments on prisoner-transfer agreements and ensure the protection of citizens serving jail terms abroad under bilateral or international conventions.

Delegation to London begins negotiations

The delegation, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), reportedly arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Government officials confirmed that the envoys have commenced meetings with the UK Ministry of Justice and relevant authorities to explore a framework that could enable Senator Ekweremadu’s transfer under an existing prisoner-exchange arrangement.

The talks, which are being coordinated through Nigeria’s High Commission in London, will examine both legal and diplomatic pathways for the move, including compliance with the UK Transfer of Sentenced Persons Act and Nigeria’s Correctional Service (Transfer of Convicted Offenders) Act.

Presidential aides disclosed that the directive came directly from President Tinubu after consultations with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice on the matter’s legal implications and humanitarian considerations.

The Ekweremadu case

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President and three-term lawmaker from Enugu State, was convicted by a UK court in March 2023 for his involvement in an organ-trafficking conspiracy.

The court found him, his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, and a medical doctor guilty of attempting to traffic a young Nigerian man for a kidney transplant intended for the couple’s ailing daughter. The conviction under the UK Modern Slavery Act drew global attention and sparked debate about ethics, desperation, and transnational law.

While Beatrice Ekweremadu has since completed her sentence and returned to Nigeria, the former Deputy Senate President is still serving a nine-year, eight-month term in a British correctional facility.

Calls for his transfer intensified after several political, religious, and civic groups urged the Nigerian government to intervene on humanitarian grounds, citing the senator’s deteriorating health and long years of public service.

Nigeria’s diplomatic and legal angle

Sources familiar with the London negotiations said the delegation is exploring how Nigeria and the United Kingdom could operationalise the Prisoner Transfer Agreement, which allows convicted persons to serve their sentences in their home countries, provided both parties consent.

Legal analysts note that such transfers require proof that the receiving country can enforce the sentence faithfully and maintain acceptable detention conditions under international human-rights standards.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who spoke anonymously said the Nigerian government is not seeking to overturn the conviction but to ensure that the senator serves the remainder of his term under supervision in Nigeria.

> “This is a diplomatic and humanitarian engagement. The objective is to make sure the agreement benefits all Nigerians in similar situations, not just Senator Ekweremadu,” the source said.

The discussions will also cover the technical aspects of sentence verification, monitoring mechanisms, and the certification of Nigeria’s custodial facilities to host transferees from the United Kingdom.

Public reaction and political undertones

The move by the Tinubu administration has sparked mixed reactions across Nigeria. Supporters view it as a commendable diplomatic gesture that demonstrates government concern for its citizens, even those facing legal consequences abroad.

Critics, however, argue that the effort could be interpreted as preferential treatment for a high-profile political figure rather than a consistent policy for all Nigerians incarcerated overseas.

Civil-society groups have called on the federal government to ensure that any prisoner-transfer policy is transparent, inclusive, and not influenced by political interests.

Political observers also note that Tinubu’s action may strengthen Nigeria’s image as a country willing to engage diplomatically on human-rights and justice matters, provided the process respects the rule of law and international cooperation norms.

A test of diplomacy and justice

As the delegation continues negotiations in London, attention is now focused on how the talks will unfold and what concessions, if any, the British government might grant.

The outcome of this engagement will not only determine Senator Ekweremadu’s immediate future but also shape the broader perception of Nigeria’s diplomatic capacity to protect its citizens abroad while upholding international justice standards.

President Tinubu’s decision to personally authorise the mission underscores the administration’s interest in balancing compassion with legality. Whether the talks lead to Ekweremadu’s return or not, they mark a significant moment in Nigeria’s foreign-policy approach — one that tests the nation’s diplomacy, justice, and human-rights commitments on the global stage.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.