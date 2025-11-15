Politics 2027: Jonathan’s Supporters Storm PDP Convention, Rally Bala Mohammed as Vice

15, November 2025/Naija 247news

The race to Nigeria’s 2027 general elections is already generating high drama as supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan reportedly stormed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, making a determined push to project Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed as the party’s vice-presidential candidate. The development has stirred debate among delegates, political watchers, and analysts, raising questions about PDP’s internal democracy, factional influence, and the enduring role of former political heavyweights in shaping party outcomes.

Eyewitnesses at the convention described a sizeable gathering of Jonathan loyalists chanting slogans, waving placards, and vocally endorsing Bala Mohammed as the running mate to PDP’s presumptive presidential candidate. Party sources noted that the supporters intended to demonstrate Jonathan’s continuing influence within the party and assert their voice in critical decisions over key positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jonathan’s Enduring Political Clout

Political analysts say that despite leaving office in 2015, Goodluck Jonathan remains a formidable figure within PDP structures. His network of loyalists continues to wield considerable leverage in internal decision-making processes, especially when it comes to promoting preferred candidates for strategic offices. The move to rally around Bala Mohammed highlights the former president’s ability to shape party narratives and influence succession dynamics even years after leaving the presidency.

Party insiders described the choice of Bala Mohammed as strategic. The governor’s experience, political acumen, and grassroots connection position him as a unifying figure who could appeal to Northern voters while complementing the party’s presidential candidate. For Jonathan’s supporters, backing Mohammed is a calculated effort to ensure regional balance and broaden PDP’s electoral appeal across Nigeria’s diverse geopolitical landscape.

Mixed Reactions Within PDP

While some delegates welcomed the energetic show of support for Bala Mohammed, others expressed concern about the disruption caused by storming the convention floor. A senior PDP official told Naija 247 that endorsements are part of internal party life, but maintaining order and decorum is essential.

“The party must balance enthusiasm with discipline,” the official explained. “Every member has a right to express support, but individual factions cannot overshadow the collective decision-making process of the convention.”

Observers note that managing internal democracy remains one of PDP’s greatest challenges. As the party seeks to reconcile competing ambitions, regional interests, and strategic objectives for 2027, ensuring cohesion and unity will be vital to presenting a credible ticket capable of winning national support.

Bala Mohammed’s Political Appeal

Governor Bala Mohammed has steadily emerged as a key player on Nigeria’s national political stage. His tenure in Bauchi has been marked by infrastructure development, social intervention programs, and initiatives aimed at youth empowerment. Supporters argue that including him as a vice-presidential candidate could strengthen PDP’s ticket, particularly in Northern states where the party seeks to reclaim ground lost in recent elections.

Analysts note that projecting Mohammed at this stage could signal PDP’s readiness to offer a geographically balanced ticket — a factor historically crucial to electoral success in Nigeria. By ensuring representation across both the North and South, the party hopes to galvanize voters and increase its chances in the highly competitive 2027 elections.

Implications for PDP and National Politics

The storming of the convention by Jonathan’s supporters underscores the growing influence of former leaders in shaping party dynamics. Political commentators suggest that how PDP handles this assertion of influence could have lasting consequences for party unity, the nomination process, and broader electoral strategy.

The unfolding situation highlights the delicate balance party leadership must strike between accommodating the aspirations of powerful factions and upholding principles of internal democracy. PDP’s ability to navigate these tensions will determine not only the cohesion of the party but also the credibility of its ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

As PDP prepares for Nigeria’s 2027 elections, the intervention by Jonathan’s supporters signals both the enduring clout of former political leaders and the strategic positioning of influential party figures like Bala Mohammed. While the push for a vice-presidential slot has energized sections of the party, it also raises questions about internal governance and decision-making processes.

Ultimately, PDP faces the dual challenge of managing factional enthusiasm while maintaining unity, discipline, and national appeal. Success in balancing these dynamics will be crucial if the party hopes to present a strong, electorally viable ticket that resonates across Nigeria’s diverse regions. For now, all eyes remain on how the party leadership responds to this high-stakes political manoeuvre as the countdown to 2027 continues.

